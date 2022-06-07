VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL: Battle tops Alleghany in 11 innings, 5-4

BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle and its heralded group of freshmen took the “survive and advance” idea to the limit on Tuesday, living super dangerously before taking out visiting Alleghany 5-4 in an 11-inning, VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal baseball game.

The Trojans scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase a 4-2 deficit, the game-tying run coming home on a two-strike, two-out, opposite-field single by freshman Elijah Childress.

“He stepped up, like usual,” teammate Porter Gobble said.

Then, after freshman reliever Evan Hankins retired 13 of his last 14 hitters to keep Alleghany at bay, it was Gobble — another ninth-grader — who floated a two-out, opposite-field single in the bottom of the 11th to deliver Gavin Ratliff home from second base with the winning run.

Ratliff, a pinch-hitter, had reached on a bunt single and gotten to second on a passed ball.

“I was thinking in my mind that I had to help my team out and just get a base hit,” Gobble said. “And a big thank you to Gavin for making such an amazing read on that ball, that I could just tap it [over the infield] and he still be able to get home with the winning run. It was great.”

The game-winner ended a grind-it-out affair which, obviously, could have gone either way.

But as it turned out, it is Region 2D champion John Battle (19-8) that now advances to Friday’s semifinal round against Buckingham, the Region 2B winner.

Buckingham defeated Randolph-Henry 6-1 in its quarterfinal game.

Battle coach Jimmy Gobble will worry about the Knights later, after absorbing this victory.

“Oh, my goodness. What a game. What a game,” the Trojan mentor said. “From a standpoint of both teams grinding ... pitchers did some amazing stuff and both teams made some great defensive plays and there was timely hitting.

“High school baseball from the 2A standpoint is pretty darn good if you get state quarterfinal games like this, because that’s a heck of a team over there. Unbelievable win.”

The Mountaineers (16-9) seemed to have Battle’s number, riding the effective pitching of Hunter Depriest to take a 4-2 advantage into the home half of the seventh.

But the Trojans finally chased the right-hander, first making it a 4-3 game on a sacrifice fly by Hankins before Childress lined a 2-2 offering to right field to tie the count.

Anthony Webb relieved Depriest at that point and finished the game, taking the hard-luck loss.

Despite being led by his freshmen all season, Jimmy Gobble still raised an eyebrow that his 15-year-old trio was money when the chips were on the table.

“Couple huge hits — by freshmen, I mean kids who haven’t even learned to crawl in the baseball world,” the coach said. “I will say this — I’ve known them both since they were 7, and [his son) Porter I’ve known since he was a baby, obviously.

“And Evan, too, for doing what he did. We haven’t pushed him over 50 [pitches] this year.”

Hankins, Battle’s second reliever, covered the final 5 1/3 innings to get the win, allowing one run on three hits while striking out eight and walking one. He threw 76 pitches, 50 for strikes.

Alleghany scored twice in the top of the first, one run coming home on a Gobble wild pitch and the other on an RBI single from Garrett Via.

The Trojans struck quickly to even the count, Jon Allan Richardson lining a run-scoring single in the second and Nolan Sailor following with an RBI single in the third.

The Mountaineers assumed a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Hankins walked Andrew Middleton on a 3-2 pitch with two outs and the bases loaded. Middleton was Hankins’ first batter after the left-hander had relieved Noah Sills.

Alleghany upped its edge to 4-2 on a seventh-inning sac fly by Wyatt Griffith.

Webb, Griffith and Connor McPeek each had two of Alleghany’s nine base hits.

Sailor collected three of Battle’s 10 hits, Childress and Lanon Odum two apiece.

Both teams played errorless baseball.