VHSL CLASS 1 WRESTLING: Grundy grabs 24th team title in program history

“Just dominant all year long,” said Grundy coach Travis Fiser. “I wish we could have some before and after photos of how much he’s grown over the last four years. He’s good on and off the mat. He keeps things funny and light when things get serious and the other kids kind of gravitate toward him. He’s just a good leader and worker.”

McComas polished off a second straight unbeaten season by vanquishing Vaught.

“I’m glad I could end my senior year with a win,” McComas said. “Very thankful for it.”

As the final wrestler to compete on Saturday for the Golden Wave, McComas got pumped up watching his teammates take care of business.

“It’s like a snowball effect,” McComas said. “You see one of your teammates win and then another and it just gets you ready for the match.”

The stretch that sealed the deal for the Golden Wave was when Griffey, Chris Stiltner, Jacob Stiltner and Scammell won four straight finals matches. Those practice sessions among those guys prepared them for the big stage “We’re always on each other’s backs,” Jacob Stiltner said. “Pushing each other to get better.”