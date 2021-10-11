VHSL CLASS 1 STATE GOLF: George Wythe's Benson Blevins takes medalist honors

Blevins uses his brain as well as his brawn.

“He does love the course,” said George Wythe coach Johnny Beamer. “It’s a great layout for him and he’s a kid that actually thinks through the golf course. His swing is natural and his mental game is so tough. That right there will win you all kinds of things.”

George Wythe has now won four straight individual titles at the state tournament as Channing Blevins (2018, 2019) and Peyton Coe (spring 2021) previously achieved the feat. Chris Boothe (2016) also won it all for the Maroons.

Channing Blevins is Benson’s older brother, now plays at Radford University and was at Monday’s event.

“He won state as a junior,” Benson Blevins said. “That definitely motivated me to match him.”

The only thing missing for the Maroons to haul back to Wytheville was a team title.

The Maroons didn’t qualify after they had claimed the previous three state championship trophies.

“We kind of knew coming into this year after losing three seniors who were very valuable that it would be more of a rebuilding season,” Blevins said. “I just worried about preparing myself for the state tournament.”