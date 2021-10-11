VHSL CLASS 1 STATE GOLF: George Wythe's Benson Blevins takes medalist honors

LAUREL FORK, Va. – There was no team title this time around for George Wythe High School, but the Maroons still boasted the top golfer in the state tournament.
GW’s Benson Blevins fired a one-under par 71 to claim medalist honors at the VHSL Class 1 tourney on Monday at the Olde Mill Golf Resort.
After a third-place finish as a freshman and a runner-up showing as a sophomore, Blevins reached the top of the leaderboard on Monday in impressive fashion. The junior was five shots better than the Lancaster duo of Claire Beitel and Ben Pittman, who each carded a 76 in finishing tied for second.
“I kind of felt it was my year to win,” Blevins said. “I got all the questions about if I was going to win it and I embraced the pressure.”
Blevins was certainly focused as he parred the first six holes of the round, while collecting birdies on the next two. He had just three bogeys on his scorecard.
“Very steady,” Blevins said.
Mastering Olde Mill has become old hat as he fired a 69 on Sept. 30 at the same course to win the Region 1C tournament.
“It suits me,” Blevins said. “I’ve played here a good amount of times preparing for regional and state and ever since the first time I played it, I really liked it.”
Blevins uses his brain as well as his brawn.
“He does love the course,” said George Wythe coach Johnny Beamer. “It’s a great layout for him and he’s a kid that actually thinks through the golf course. His swing is natural and his mental game is so tough. That right there will win you all kinds of things.”
George Wythe has now won four straight individual titles at the state tournament as Channing Blevins (2018, 2019) and Peyton Coe (spring 2021) previously achieved the feat. Chris Boothe (2016) also won it all for the Maroons.
Channing Blevins is Benson’s older brother, now plays at Radford University and was at Monday’s event.
“He won state as a junior,” Benson Blevins said. “That definitely motivated me to match him.”
The only thing missing for the Maroons to haul back to Wytheville was a team title.
The Maroons didn’t qualify after they had claimed the previous three state championship trophies.
“We kind of knew coming into this year after losing three seniors who were very valuable that it would be more of a rebuilding season,” Blevins said. “I just worried about preparing myself for the state tournament.”
Castlewood (352) had hopes of being George Wythe’s successor, but finished third as Lancaster (342) and Galax (349) nipped the Region 1D champs. The Blue Devils had finished 46 strokes behind George Wythe in finishing as state runner-up last season and fell just 10 strokes shy of the lead on Monday.
This near miss stung for the squad from Russell County.
“It does, it really does,” said Castlewood coach Jeff Cook. “We had a good shot. … Our top three players did basically what we needed them to do, but we fell just short in four, five and six. They don’t have the experience that our top three players have. On a tough course if you don’t get started off good, you’re in for a long day.”
Abby Bradley (78), Coleman Cook (82) and Jacob Lasley (88) were the leaders for Castlewood. Bradley finished tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard.
“It was tough on the front [nine],” Bradley said. “I didn’t shoot what I had hoped to on the front, but turned it around in the back. I stayed with it.”
Meanwhile, Coleman Cook placed ninth in what his fourth and final VHSL state tournament appearance.
“He had a good round,” Jeff Cook said. “It was a good finish as a senior.”
Coleman Cook was the only player in Castlewood’s top six who is a senior.
“I think we can make another run next year,” Bradley said. “We have some good players coming up as well.”
Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel (80) and Chilhowie’s Chase Coley (83) also had top-10 finishes for the far Southwest Virginia contingent.
However, the man of the hour was Benson Blevins who wore a Titleist hat, a George Wythe hoodie and a big smile after a job well done.
“It feels great,” he said.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570