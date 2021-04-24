VHSL CLASS 1 STATE FOOTBALL SEMIS: Holston falls to Galax, 27-6

Pickett kept the ball on third down and pushed his way into the end zone from 6-yards out for the touchdown. Javier Gallardo connected on the conversion kick for the 7-0 lead with 42.7 seconds on the clock.

“That is what it takes, you have got to fight to get those in,” Pickett said.

Galax went on a 13-play, 65-yard drive coming out the break, pounding the football before Pickett was able to find Santana Sawyers, who worked his way into the end zone from 16 yards out. Gallardo’s kick made it 14-0 at the 5:26 mark of the third.

“Anytime you score, especially when you are getting the ball to start the second half, if you can score right before the half and get up by two scores, that is huge,” Allen said.

Holston (6-2) had its chances, getting the ball to the Galax 6 to open the second quarter, but a touchdown pass was nullified by a penalty. The Cavaliers wound up turning the ball over on downs. Brooks also completed a 54-yard strike to Jordan Ezell to get the ball to the Galax 13 in the third quarter, but once again, couldn’t get the ball in the end zone.