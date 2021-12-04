VHSL CLASS 1 STATE FOOTBALL SEMIS: Galax takes 51-21 win over Holston

Galax picked off five errant passes by the Cavs.

“I feel like out front seven is our strength, but our secondary has done a great job of maturing as the season’s gone on,” said Galax coach Shane Allen. “The guys just played really well defensively.”

Holston also lost a fumble, which set up a first-quarter TD by Tedruhn Tucker of the Tide.

“They definitely have a really good defense,” Johnson said. “It was hard to get the run game going and hard to get our pass game going. They just have a great defense overall.”

Galax will face Riverheads in the state finals for the third straight season, having lost to the Gladiators 31-24 in the 2019 state finals and 65-29 on May 1 during the pandemic-shortened spring campaign. Riverheads is aiming for its sixth consecutive crown in the state’s smallest classification.

Meanwhile, a history-making season came to a close for the dudes from Damascus.

Holston repeated as Hogoheegee District and Region 1D champs and established a single-season program record for victories.