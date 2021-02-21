VHSL CLASS 1 STATE BASKETBALL: Honaker girls down Riverheads to take title, 81-56

HONAKER, Va. – It’s back-to-back state titles for the girls basketball team at Honaker High School.
Last year’s title game against Surry County was canceled due to COVID-19 and Honaker was declared co-champions.
On Sunday, the Tigers roared by Riverheads, 81-56, in the VHSL Class 1 finals and winning it on the court and not having to share the title made it sweeter.
“This is so much better,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “It’s almost like we were playing two games in one. We wanted to prove what we could have done last year. I think that was a big part to drive the girls this season, to get back and seize the moment. It’s bittersweet to know three of them are graduating, but what a way to end this journey.”
Honaker was led by three seniors, all four-year starters. Halle Hilton, Kyla Boyd, and LeeAnna McNulty combined for 65 of the Tigers’ 81 points. It would have been impossible to go out on a higher note, including an undefeated season.
All three are 1,000-point scorers. Hilton poured in a game-high 25 points, surpassing 1,000 points for her career early in the second half.
“It’s probably the most memorable night I’ll ever have,” said Hilton. “Scoring my 1,000th point and having this win.”
Honaker (14-0) delivered a gut-punch to the Gladiators early. Led by Hilton and Boyd, the Tigers sprinted out to a 21-6 advantage before six minutes had elapsed off the clock.
They lit up the scoreboard to the tune of a 30-8 lead at the end of the first quarter with Hilton and Boyd each connecting on three 3s.
“I knew it was my last game, so I wanted to give it everything that I had,” Boyd said. “I stayed really late after practice yesterday to get up some extra shots, knowing it was my last practice.
“We were confident coming in, but we knew we couldn’t be overconfident. I knew we had it, when everyone was passing the ball and sharing it effectively. Defense was great, we were ready to play.”
Honaker had an insurmountable 49-16 advantage at the break. To the credit of Riverheads, the Gladiators (10-6) never quit. Riverheads outscored Honaker 40-32 in the second half, but the outcome had already been decided.
“Honaker shot lights-out and we struggled tonight,” Riverheads coach Preston Woods said. “I had that fear coming in; we’ve struggled offensively at times. Defensively I felt like we got after it, they were just better than we were offensively.
“We worked hard, I give credit to my team, but when a team has that many threats and shoot that consistent, it’s tough.”
The Tigers bombarded the Gladiators with 14 3-pointers. Boyd led the way with seven, finishing with 21 points and Hilton had five from long distance.
Kylie Vance had seven points and six rebounds for Honaker (14-0). Lara McClanahan four points, six assists and five steals. University of Pikeville signee LeeAnna McNulty had 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in her last game in a Honaker uniform.
“My senior year has flown by in the blink of an eye,” McNulty said. “We worked really hard, and we got the job done today. I’m really proud of all my teammates. It was great to end my high school career with Halle and Kyla by my side, along with all the other girls. It was just great to get this win.”
Hannah Grubb led Riverheads with 20 points.