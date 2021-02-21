VHSL CLASS 1 STATE BASKETBALL: Honaker girls down Riverheads to take title, 81-56

They lit up the scoreboard to the tune of a 30-8 lead at the end of the first quarter with Hilton and Boyd each connecting on three 3s.

“I knew it was my last game, so I wanted to give it everything that I had,” Boyd said. “I stayed really late after practice yesterday to get up some extra shots, knowing it was my last practice.

“We were confident coming in, but we knew we couldn’t be overconfident. I knew we had it, when everyone was passing the ball and sharing it effectively. Defense was great, we were ready to play.”

Honaker had an insurmountable 49-16 advantage at the break. To the credit of Riverheads, the Gladiators (10-6) never quit. Riverheads outscored Honaker 40-32 in the second half, but the outcome had already been decided.

“Honaker shot lights-out and we struggled tonight,” Riverheads coach Preston Woods said. “I had that fear coming in; we’ve struggled offensively at times. Defensively I felt like we got after it, they were just better than we were offensively.

“We worked hard, I give credit to my team, but when a team has that many threats and shoot that consistent, it’s tough.”