VHSL CLASS 1 SOFTBALL SEMIS: Auburn's Fleet fans 16 in 4-1 win over Eastside

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Eastside Spartans were unable to achieve the feat of sinking Auburn’s Fleet.

Sophomore right-hander Kirsten Fleet of the Auburn Eagles limited the crew from Coeburn to three hits and registered 16 strikeouts in a 4-1 triumph on Tuesday in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 1 state softball tournament at Christiansburg High School.

Eastside (14-3) had gone on the road to beat Honaker, Northwood and Thomas Walker in winning last week’s Region 1D tournament, but the Spartans were unable to navigate their way past one of the state’s elite pitchers.

“She’s one of the best I’ve ever faced – very good, obviously,” said Eastside freshman third baseman Taylor Clay. “We haven’t seen many pitchers as good as her. We didn’t get too many hits, but I thought we did OK.”

Clay led off the sixth inning with a double to left-center, moved to third on a wild pitch and then crossed the plate on a textbook bunt by Taylor Perry. That would turn out to be the only run Eastside could muster, however.

A bunt single by Kacie Jones in the fourth inning, Cloey Bailey’s fifth-inning walk, Clay and Perry reaching in the sixth and a bunt single by Anna Whited in the seventh accounted for the team’s baserunners against the University of Georgia commit.