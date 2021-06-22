VHSL CLASS 1 SOFTBALL SEMIS: Auburn's Fleet fans 16 in 4-1 win over Eastside

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Eastside Spartans were unable to achieve the feat of sinking Auburn’s Fleet.
Sophomore right-hander Kirsten Fleet of the Auburn Eagles limited the crew from Coeburn to three hits and registered 16 strikeouts in a 4-1 triumph on Tuesday in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 1 state softball tournament at Christiansburg High School.
Eastside (14-3) had gone on the road to beat Honaker, Northwood and Thomas Walker in winning last week’s Region 1D tournament, but the Spartans were unable to navigate their way past one of the state’s elite pitchers.
“She’s one of the best I’ve ever faced – very good, obviously,” said Eastside freshman third baseman Taylor Clay. “We haven’t seen many pitchers as good as her. We didn’t get too many hits, but I thought we did OK.”
Clay led off the sixth inning with a double to left-center, moved to third on a wild pitch and then crossed the plate on a textbook bunt by Taylor Perry. That would turn out to be the only run Eastside could muster, however.
A bunt single by Kacie Jones in the fourth inning, Cloey Bailey’s fifth-inning walk, Clay and Perry reaching in the sixth and a bunt single by Anna Whited in the seventh accounted for the team’s baserunners against the University of Georgia commit.
“We knew we needed to make the most of the opportunities and needed to try to put the ball in play,” said Eastside coach Suzi Atwood. “That’s all you can hope for against a girl like that, because she’s so freakin’ good.”
How good exactly?
“She’s as real as it gets,” said Auburn coach David Hurd. “She throws hard, but it’s the movement. The ball moves so much.”
Fleet was also confident as she pitched with a lead over the final six innings.
The Eagles (15-2) went up 2-0 in the second inning on a two-run error.
They pushed two more runs across the plate in the fifth inning on RBI knocks by Hannah Shepherd and Avery Zuckerwar.
“It’s always good when we start ahead and it pumps us up,” Fleet said. “I just had to execute my pitches and knew my defense was behind me.”
Fleet started and ended the game with strikeouts as Auburn advanced to Saturday’s state championship game to be played at either Rappahannock or Rappahannock County.
Auburn had zero starters back from its 2019 state title-winning squad, but the addition of Fleet makes the Eagles the favorite to win more gold. The team features just one senior and one junior.
“A three-run lead with this kid going, you don’t ever sweat much,” Hurd said. “But in that last inning it still is what it is – a state semifinal. It’s not an easy one.”
He was correct: The Spartans were not an easy out.
“I went and watched Eastside play Thomas Walker the other day [in the Region 1D title game] and it’s an athletic group,” Hurd said. “We couldn’t hold a candle to them in a track meet, for sure. ... Their pitcher [Tinley Hamilton] threw a good game and they had some good at-bats here and there, for sure and they bunt the ball well. It’s a solid, well-coached softball team.”
Tuesday’s game was supposed to begin at 3 p.m. on Auburn’s home field, but was shifted to Christiansburg’s turf field with a 5:30 start after heavy overnight and morning showers in the New River Valley.
“It kind of had that final four feel at this field,” Atwood said.
As with any season-ending loss, there were raw emotions in Eastside’s dugout.
Clay could see the big picture.
“We had a great season with a great little team,” Clay said. “I was very proud of us.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570