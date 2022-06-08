VHSL CLASS 1 SOFTBALL: Fort Chiswell tops Eastside

WISE, Va. – When Eastside went to the lefthander in the top of the seventh inning, Fort Chiswell’s Rileigh Dalton was ready.

“It is just a different angle,” Dalton said. “You don’t see it a lot and a lot of them leave pitches outside and you can see it more.”

Dalton saw it fine, drilling a two-run single to highlight a three-run seventh inning to lift the Pioneers to a 5-2 Class 1 state quarterfinal victory over Eastside on a sunny Tuesday evening at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Fort Chiswell (20-5), making its first-ever state tournament appearance, will face Riverheads in the Class 1 semifinals on Friday in Salem.

“We weren’t really nervous,” Dalton said. “We were just trying to stay focused and we were really excited to be here.”

Eastside (19-6), which had won 19 straight games after starting the season with five losses in a row, led 2-1 going to the top of the fifth before Fort Chiswell’s Madison Akers hit a solo home run to tie it at 2-2.

“That was Akers first-ever home run,” Fort Chiswell assistant coach Terry McGlothlin said. “She hit her first one in practice today and then she came out here and hit her first home run ever. I am very proud of her.”

Senior southpaw Tinley Hamilton started in the circle for Eastside before being replaced by right-hander Braelynn Hall in the second. She was replaced by Hamilton in the seventh and was greeted by freshman pitcher Blair Jackson with a double to right-center field.

“We just thought the inning before they had hit Braelynn really strongly so that was why we decided to switch,” Eastside head coach Suzi Atwood said.

After a sacrifice bunt and infield single by Akers, Dalton drove a Hamilton pitch down the left field line to score two runs.

“I really just knew I had to put the ball in play and I knew my runners would score,” Dalton said.

Ty Wolfe followed with a run-scoring single to produce the final margin.

“We have actually been hitting left-handers pretty good this season,” Fort Chiswell head coach Chelsea Campbell said. “They see it pretty well from the lefty’s standpoint.

“We have just been really a stickler on just being aggressive at the plate. Terry is really good about running offense, being aggressive and stealing and it works.”

Eastside put its first two batters on the seventh before Jackson – who replaced Dalton in the third – retired the final three hitters with one of her five strikeouts and a pair of fly balls to freshman right fielder Kara King.

“I am not really usually nervous that often,” Jackson said. “I just kind of just know what needs to be done and come out here and do my best. I am really happy for my fielders. They back me up all the time.”

Fort Chiswell took a 1-0 lead in the third on a two-out double by Dalton and single from Wolfe. Eastside tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the frame with a single by Jada Jordan and double from Hall. The Spartans took its lone lead at 2-1 in the fourth when Taylor Perry was hit by a pitch, swiped second and scored on a single by Emmaleigh Banks.

“I thought we battled, we battled in the seventh inning, we still had runners on base,” Atwood said. “We just didn’t get a timely hit and that is the way softball is sometimes.”

Jaylyn Lovern, Dalton and Wolfe had two hits each for the Pioneers, who out-hit the Spartans 10-5, and rallied one more time in what has been a special season.

“We are known as the comeback team,” said Campbell, a 2009 graduate of Northwood High School. “They give us a little bit of a heart attack every now and then, but usually when we get in the fifth inning and we are down, they don’t ever give up, they fight back.”

Eastside must replace four seniors, including college bound Perry (Gardner-Webb) and Hamilton (Emory & Henry), but Atwood is confident the future is bright for a tradition-rich program that won its second straight Region 1D title.

“We had a really successful season. I am really proud of this group,” Atwood said. “I can’t say enough about them. When you start out 0-5 and you keep battling and you keep working and you don’t let that defeat you and you keep playing hard, that says a lot about their character.”

