VHSL CLASS 1 GIRLS STATE SEMIS: Honaker rocks Parry McCluer, 49-28

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The girls basketball team at Honaker High School took care of business in the usual way they do things on Monday night and you could say the triumph that put the Tigers in the state finals for the third consecutive year was Tailor made.

Sophomore Tailor Nolley notched 14 points, seven steals, two rebounds and two assists as Honaker never trailed in powering past Parry McCluer for a 49-28 victory in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.

Honaker (26-3) plays Buffalo Gap (16-11) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the state finals at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center and this trip to the state capital was booked with a capital T as Tailor Nolley took over Monday’s semifinal showdown.

“She had the fire in her eyes today and I could see it,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller.

After Parry McCluer (26-2) knotted the score at 11 points apiece with 5:39 remaining in the second quarter on a bucket by Anna Claytor, Honaker answered by closing the first half on a 10-0 run as Nolley capped that scoring surge with two buckets.

Her layup with five seconds remaining before halftime was a big blow to the Blues.

“That just kind of carried the momentum,” Miller said.

Parry McCluer made one final push early in the fourth quarter as a Katie Claytor bucket got the home crowd fired up and pulled the Blues within 32-22.

Honaker responded by reeling off 11 consecutive points this time with Nolley accounting for six of those as the advantage ballooned to 21 points with 4:01 remaining and sealed the deal.

The 5-fooot-8 Nolley had nifty finishes in the paint all night.

“She’s really fast and can just get to the goal at any time,” said Honaker freshman Alayna McNulty.

Parry McCluer defenders found that out the hard way on Monday even though coach Adam Gilbert wasn’t stunned by the development.

“When you watch them on film, [Nolley] stood out to me,” Gilbert said. “She’s a good athlete and she’s young. … She just does everything well and is very aggressive and shoots the ball pretty well too. She attacked the basket tonight.”

McNulty (13 points, four rebounds), Lara McClanahan (eight points, 11 rebounds) and Kathryn Jessee (five points, six rebounds) also made notable contributions for the balanced Tigers.

It was the second-lowest point total of the season for Parry McCluer, which struggled against Honaker’s relentless defense as the turnovers and missed shots piled up. Southern Virginia University-bound Katie Claytor led the Blues with 11 points.

“The pressure got to us and we turned the ball over,” Gilbert said. “Hats off to Honaker. They hit shots when they needed to and kept us at arm’s length.”

A Parry McCluer pep band took up one corner of the gymnasium on Monday, but it was the beat that went on for Honaker. The Tigers have now won 21 straight games – all by at least 17 points.

Keep in mind this is a squad that last three starter’s off last season’s unbeaten state titlist.

“I just love this team with everything in me,” Nolley said. “We’ve worked so hard and I knew we had this in us since the first day of practice. We just have so much talent.”

That was on display when you consider Honaker won on Monday despite missing 15 free throws and having top scorer Kylie Vance go down with a knee injury with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter.

She checked back in the game twice, but hobbled off the court each time and finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Vance did make her way back to the court as Honaker ran the final few seconds off the clock.

“She said she felt something pop,” Miller said. “We go to the doctor in the morning at 9. She’s got so much heart. We’re praying all will be well and she’ll be ready to go on Saturday.”

Gilbert is among those counting Honaker as the overwhelming favorite in the finals.

“To be honest with you,” Gilbert said. “I really feel like we’re the second-best team in the state right now.”

Honaker didn’t get to play at the Siegel Center the last time the state finals were held there, finding out less than three hours before the 2020 Class 1 title game that a state of emergency issued throughout the state due to COVID-19 had canceled the contest and the Tigers were named co-champs along with Surry County.

Last season, the Tigers rolled past Riverheads on their home gym in the state finals in front of a sparse crowd due to pandemic protocols.

This time they’ll go for the three-peat under the bright lights of the Siegel Center.

“That’s the big stage,” Miller said. “That’s been one of our goals since day one — to get there. It’s a blessing and we’re thankful for the opportunity.”

