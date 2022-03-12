VHSL CLASS 1 GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: Honaker's Kylie Vance intent on playing despite knee injury

Sitting in the passenger seat with coach Misty Davis Miller as they drove to the doctor’s office on Tuesday morning, Honaker High School senior Kylie Vance let it be known that whatever the diagnosis was regarding the hurt knee she was getting examined that it would not be a season-ending injury.

“Coach Miller, I’ve been thinking,” she said. “If he tells me I can’t play, I’m just going to say ‘Thank you, but I’m going to get a second opinion’ and that second opinion will be my mine, because I’m playing.”

The visit to the doc revealed that Vance had suffered damage to the ACL and meniscus in her left knee, but with a shot, a brace and some physical therapy that she could take the court if she so wished.

That’s exactly where she’ll be today, donning her No. 14 jersey at 4:30 p.m. as the Honaker Tigers (26-3) play the Buffalo Gap Bison (16-11) in the finals of the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state tournament at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

“There isn’t anything that is going to stop me from finally getting to play on the VCU floor,” Vance said. “That’s been my mindset and still is.”

Even without Vance at 100 percent and whether she plays three minutes or 30, Honaker figures to be a heavy favorite to win its third consecutive championship in the state’s smallest classification.

Seven players average between 5-12 points per game for the Tigers as they’ve relied on a balanced attack all season.

Vance scored 19 points in a 57-40 victory over Grundy in the finals of the Region 1D tournament.

Senior Lara McClanahan led the way with 16 points in a 61-38 state quarterfinal victory over Auburn.

Sophomore Tailor Nolley took top scoring honors with a 14-point performance in a 49-28 state semifinal pounding of Parry McCluer.

Honaker is riding a 21-game winning streak, prevailing in all of those games by at least 17 points.

Only three opponents have cracked the 50-point mark against the Tigers.

Honaker hasn’t lost to a Class 1 foe since a setback to Patrick Henry in the 2020 Region 1D finals.

The Tigers have won their last 14 postseason games.

Can you say juggernaut?

“Our biggest strength is the level of defense that the girls can play with their athleticism and the depth of our team,” Miller said. “We have been able to play eight-deep all season and not drop off when we sub. There were games all year where we didn’t know who would be the leading scorer or be the spark the team needed.”

What makes this season’s dominance even more notable is that Honaker lost three starters off last year’s unbeaten state championship team, but hasn’t missed a beat.

“We knew this team from the start had a lot of potential and athleticism, but we knew they would all have to carry a different role than they were used to,” Miller said. “I am so pleased at how they accepted those roles and worked really hard for us to have this opportunity.”

The Tigers have taken care of business with precision and a concentrated approach that has been impressive.

“The girls are very focused,” Miller said. “Even in the locker room after our win over Parry McCluer, they were excited, but not celebrating. They are hungry for one more. They have the mindset they want to finish the mission they are on.”

Part of that motivation comes from the 2020 state finals.

Less than three hours prior to the state championship showdown with Surry County, the team found out in the lobby of the Courtyard Richmond West that the game had been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Tigers were declared co-champs.

They didn’t even to get to play at the Siegel Center.

“We were all determined to get back and actually get to play there,” McClanahan said. “It will be an amazing experience and I can’t wait to take the floor with my team.”

Vance isn’t going to miss her last high school game either, so that is why she is playing.

Her knee gave out midway through the third quarter on Monday against Parry McCluer.

She later returned after begging and pleading with Miller, but hobbled off the court each time.

“I came down the floor and tried to slow down and it buckled inward,” Vance said. “I thought I was OK, so I tried to go back in a few more times, but the last time I came out I knew there was possibly something wrong.”

It doesn’t take one with a medical degree to realize that Vance is one tough teenager.

“She is probably the toughest person I know,” McClanahan said. “Kylie is such an inspiring person.”

Vance will get a MRI on her knee soon after the state finals and see if surgery is required.

She figures the adrenaline will be a good antidote on Saturday as well.

“Absolutely,” Vance said. “I think I will have nerves about it to start, but once I get going I feel like it will leave my mind completely. … It being my last high school game I know I will come out and give it everything I have left.”

