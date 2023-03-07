WISE, Va. - It was a shot that Eastside girls basketball player Azzy Hammons has practiced every day for years.

With 15 seconds remaining in Monday’s VHSL Class 1 semifinal matchup against the J.I. Burton Raiders, Hammons hit a jumper that lifted the Eastside Spartans to a 53-52 win at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

The crew from Coeburn plays Rappahannock County (21-7) on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the state championship game at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

How clutch under pressure was Hammons?

Consider that five seconds earlier, Burton created a 49-49 tie and fans from both sides were screaming.

What was Hammons thinking?

“I saw that I was open when I got the ball,” Hammons said. “I dribbled down the floor, pulled up and the shot went in. The emotions were insane.”

Insane is a good way to describe the final quarter.

After trailing as much as 12 points in the second quarter, the Raiders (17-12) outscored Eastside 23-15 in the final quarter.

Burton junior forward Taylor Phipps hit a pair of free throws at the 20-second mark to forge the tie and set up the dramatic ending.

Eastside coach Terri Anne Funk had one timeout left in the final seconds but opted to let Hammons go to work.

“When I saw that Azzy had the ball in transition, I was okay with that,” Funk said. “Burton was playing a diamond-and-one defense, so I knew that we had numbers if she could get past the free throw line.

“Azzy had the option to pull up and shoot, or penetrate closer to the basket.”

To the delight of Funk, Hammons delivered the shot that earned Eastside its first berth in the state final.

“I’ll take that option anytime. Big-time players make big-time plays,” Funk said.

The 5-foot-7 Hammons, who has already passed the 1,000 career point mark, finished with 23 points.

Fearless 5-6 junior point guard Taylor Clay added 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Clay also set the tone early with her aggressive playing style.

“I knew that we had to come out hot and get on top of (Burton) early,” Clay said. “We’ve struggled with that (against Burton) in the past, and that helped fuel us tonight.”

Eastside (24-5) forced 19 turnovers and outrebounded Burton 43-31. Five-foot-11 junior forward Reagan McCoy snared 11 of those rebounds.

Behind 15 points from Hammons and 11 from Clay, the Spartans took a 31-23 lead into halftime.

What message did Burton coach Terry Sturgill have for his players?

“I asked them to give 110%, and they fought until the end,” Sturgill said. “We showed up in the fourth quarter and pressured Eastside, but we just waited too long. “

The Raiders were led by Taylor Phipps (15 points), sophomore guard Sarah Williams (11 points), quick senior guard Anyah Hollinger (eight points, five assists, five steals) and 6-2 sophomore Reghan Sensabaugh, who contributed eight points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks.

Burton recorded a total of 12 blocks and forced 18 turnovers, but the Raiders had no answer for Hammons.

“Hammons is a good player and we did the best that we could on her,” Sturgill said. “We were rotating three different people on her to just keep her moving.”

From her bold drives with either hand to her smooth jumpers, Hammons embraced the moment.

“That shot I took at the end is probably the shot I take the most in games,” Hammons said. “I knew that we had to score.”

Hammons added two free throws with five seconds left to put Eastside up 53-49. Taylor Phipps hit a three-pointer for Burton with two seconds left, but it was too late.

“This is one of the favorite moments of my career – by far,” Hammons said.

BOYS

VHSL

Class 1 State Tournament

Friday, March 3

Quarterfinals

Auburn 79, Honaker 46

George Wythe 85, Twin Springs 55

Altavista 78 Middlesex 57

Lancaster 70, Franklin 53

Monday

Semifinals

George Wythe 45, Auburn 42

Lancaster 69, Altavista 40

Thursday

Finals

at Siegel Center (Richmond)

George Wythe vs. Lancaster, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2 State Tournament

Friday , March 3

Quarterfinals

Floyd County 59, Virginia High 52

Radford 49, Graham 28

Brunswick 62, Madison County 60

John Marshall 98, Strasburg 27

Monday

Semifinals

Radford 58, Floyd County 57 (OT)

John Marshall 112, Brunswick 49

Saturday

Finals

Siegel Center (Richmond)

Radford vs. John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

***

GIRLS

VHSL

Class 1 State Tournament

Friday, March 3

Quarterfinals

J.I. Burton 68, Eastern Montgomery 47

Eastside 71, Fort Chiswell 49

Rappahannock County 53, King & Queen Central 34

Buffalo 55, Rappahannock 33

Monday

Semifinals

Eastside 53, J.I. Burton 52

Rappahannock County 42, Buffalo Gap 41

Thursday

Finals

at Siegel Center (Richmond)

Eastside vs. Rappahannock County, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2 State Tournament

Friday, March 3

Quarterfinals

Gate City 69, Glenvar 32

Clarke County 63, Brunswick 44

John Marshall 61, Strasburg 46

Wise County Central 68, Floyd County 66

Monday

Semifinals

Wise County Central 51, Gate City 50

Clarke County 62, John Marshall 51 (OT)

Saturday

Finals

at Siegel Center (Richmond)

Wise County Central vs. Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.

VHSL State Tourney

Semifinals

BOYS

Class 3

Northside 58, Cave Spring 52

Hopewell 70, Skyline 66

GIRLS

Class 3

Carroll County 70, Liberty Christian Academy 43

Class 4

Pulaski County 54, Tuscarora 53

TSSAA Sub-State

BOYS

Class AAAA

Dobyns-Bennett 64, William Blount 63

Sevier County 70, Karns 59

Class AAA

Volunteer 95, Knoxville Halls 71

Unicoi County 77, Knoxville Carter 63

Fulton 58, Stone Memorial 54

Class AA

Alcoa 64, Tyner County 43

Brainerd 71, Gatlinburg-Pittman 66

Class A

University High 71, Greenback 52

Hampton 73, Oneida 55