Taylor Clay has made it look easy lately while beating defenders off the dribble on the way to converting a layup, wrestling away a rebound in the paint or frustrating the ball-handler she is guarding into committing a turnover.

Yet, the Eastside High School junior had some difficulty on Saturday afternoon when put on the spot, quizzed on which of the three sports in which she is a standout is her favorite.

“A tough question,” Clay said. “I’m not really sure. Whatever sport season I’m in is what I get excited about.”

Clay is pretty pumped up these days and rightfully so as she’s played a starring role in helping Eastside reach the semifinals of the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state tournament. The Spartans (23-5) tangle with J.I. Burton (17-11) today at 7 p.m. at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Here’s one query that isn’t tough to answer.

Is Clay the real deal?

“She is the best female athlete at Eastside High School,” said Spartans coach Terri Anne Hill Funk. “Probably the best athlete, period.”

The evidence backs it up.

There’s the versatility on the volleyball court.

“There are kids you might be able to pick one thing that impresses you about them,” said Eastside volleyball coach Brianne Casteel Bailey. “Taylor is not one of those kids. That’s because there are a lot of things that impress me about Taylor from her raw athletic ability to her mental toughness, how coachable she is and the way she impacts a game just from being on the floor.”

Clay is a sure-handed third baseman on the softball field who can swing the bat with the best of them.

“She is a dynamic player to have on your team,” said Eastside softball coach Suzi Atwood. “One-hundred percent positive energy with laser focus.”

Clay has overcame adversity after a torn ACL cut short her 2021-22 hoops campaign and wiped out the entirety of her sophomore softball season.

Rehabilitation was tough, but Clay’s comeback has seen her perform at an even higher level than she did before.

“I was pretty bummed that it happened when it did last year,” Clay said. “I was really mentally ready to get back into it and I appreciate it more now.”

If not for the large brace on her left leg, one would never know she had such a serious injury at any point in her career. Especially with the way she’s played as of late.

She went for 29 points, five rebounds, five steals, five assists and dominated the second half in a triumph over Twin Valley in the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament.

Her final stat line in Friday night’s 71-49 state quarterfinal victory over Fort Chiswell featured 38 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two assists.

J.I. Burton coach Terry Sturgill knows that containing Clay will be a key in the state semifinals. The Raiders took advantage of Clay’s foul trouble in earning a win over Eastside in the Region 1D title game.

“She is the motor of that team,” Sturgill said. “She’s a tough, smart player and can take over a game at any time.”

Clay is part of a versatile attack for the Raiders.

Sophomore guard Azzy Hammons has already scored more than 1,000 career points.

Senior Reagan McCoy is an elite rebounder, while Lexi Carter, Shelby Stanley, Kaylie Rasnick and Brooklyn Johnson contributed solid statistics in the win over Fort Chiswell.

“The team and the coaching – I can’t say enough about that,” Clay said. “We work well together and my teammates open up opportunities for me. Teams have to respect Azzy because she’s a great shooter and that opens things up for everybody.”

Despite her status as one of Southwest Virginia’s top athletes, Clay is unassuming – as humble as she is talented.

“She is the most selfless player we have,” Funk said. “She is the type that stays afterward and cleans the locker room after she has 20 points and dishes out eight assists and pulls down nine rebounds.”

This much is known: Whatever the sport and whatever the season, Clay leads the way.

“Her work ethic and competitiveness,” Funk said. “If she isn’t winning at something, you can count on her working harder and winning the next time.”