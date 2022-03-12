VHSL CLASS 1 GIRLS BASKETBALL: Honaker earns third straight title downing Buffalo Gap, 63-29

RICHMOND, Va. – The Honaker Tigers won their third straight VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state championship on Saturday and this time the coronation finally took place at the Siegel Center.

Honaker got a capital W in the state capital as the Tigers capped a dominant season with a 63-29 title-clinching beatdown of the Buffalo Gap Bison with freshman Alayna McNulty and the senior duo of Lara McClanahan and Kylie Vance leading the way.

The Tigers (27-3) closed the campaign with 22 consecutive triumphs and all of those were decided by at least 17 points. Their postseason winning streak now stands at 15 straight victories and the trophy they took back to Southwest Virginia on Saturday holds some extra significance.

Honaker was declared co-champs alongside Surry County in 2020 as the championship game was canceled less than three hours before it was to take place at the arena on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University due to a state of emergency being issued across the Commonwealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers capped a 14-0 season with a win over Riverheads in the 2021 finals on their home floor in front of a small crowd due to safety protocols implemented to protect against the virus.

This time their orange-clad fans were in the stands after making the long trip from Russell County, the lights were shining bright at the home of the VCU Rams and Honaker wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to seal the deal.

“It just feels full circle,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “I thank God for the opportunity to be here and he’s blessed me abundantly with these girls to work with. It was such a heartbreaking time two years ago looking them in the eyes and telling them they were not going to get a chance to play. … To come back and be on this floor and win for the third time – just an ecstatic feeling.”

Honaker led wire-to-wire, scored the game’s first 14 points and built a 17-3 advantage at the 2:22 mark of the first quarter.

Buffalo Gap (16-12) pulled within 22-16 late in the first half, but a McClanahan layup just before halftime gave the Tigers a 27-18 lead at the break.

“We didn’t have the best first half we’ve had this season,” Miller said. “But the third quarter they came out aggressive.”

Honaker opened the second half on a 20-5 scoring surge to overwhelm the Bison.

Buffalo Gap had 36 turnovers, managed only 11 second-half points and shot just 26.3 percent from the field – including a 2-for-23 showing from 3-point range – and no player on the team scored in double figures.

What impressed Gap coach Phillip Morgan most about the basketball jewel of the Black Diamond District?

“I reckon it was just the relentlessness,” Morgan said. “They just kept coming. Sometimes they forced us to create the turnovers ourselves and they finished well around the basket. When they got easy shots, they finished well.”

McNulty certainly finished in scoring a game-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and one block.

“I was very nervous,” McNulty said. “It was my first time playing here, but I was ready for it. I just had to calm down once the game got started.”

McNulty averaged 15 points and 7.7 rebounds in three state tournament games.

“For Alayna to step in as a freshman and carry that role she need to do, she’s been incredible with it,” Miller said. “She’s coming into her own identity and played hard. She’s made leaps and bounds from the first game until now.”

It was a good day for some nifty ninth-grade ballers from the area.

Wise County Central freshman Emmah McAmis starred in the Class 2 finals earlier on Saturday.

Did McNulty envision her first season on the varsity level unfolding in such a way?

“Not at all,” she said. “Everyone I told me I could do it, but I never really thought I actually could.”

McClanahan (14 points, nine rebounds, three steals) and Vance (13 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals) also played well with Vance valiantly playing despite suffering a serious injury to her left knee earlier in the season.

All 11 players on the roster got in the game for Honaker and eight of them had steals.

Honaker outscored Buffalo Gap by a 42-14 margin in the paint and did not make a 3-pointer for the second straight game.

“Again, I just think I’m blessed with a very athletic team that works very hard,” Miller said. “They probably play better defense than any team I’ve been able to coach and put on the floor. They get on the ball and are so aggressive. They play hard and fast.”

Honaker finished with 18 steals collectively and held a 34-30 rebounding edge.

“After our last loss at Ridgeview [in December] we had a team meeting and said we needed to settle into an identity and find what we are good at,” Miller said. “Everybody agreed defense would be our key. That’s what these girls hang their hat on.”

Honaker lost three starters off last season’s championship club, but didn’t miss a beat.

“Last year’s team played good defense, don’t get me wrong, but it was more offensive-minded and blessed with a lot of scorers,” Miller said. “Defense was the strength this year and they are just a fast, hard-working team.”

Just three foes cracked the 50-point mark against Honaker this season and state tournament opponents totaled just 38, 28 and 29 points against the tenacious Tigers.

Such a defensive effort more than made up for Honaker’s 24 turnovers and 16 missed free throws on Saturday.

Tough D is the trademark of teams west of Roanoke.

Carroll County (Class 3), Wise County Central (Class 2) and Honaker (Class 1) have 2022 state championship trophies residing in the southwest corner of the state and Honaker became just the second local girls hoops team to win three in a row in the modern era joining Wise County Central’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 squads.

It was the 90th win in the last four seasons for Honaker and this one might have been the sweetest.

Redemption in Richmond for the undisputed queens of Class 1 girls basketball.

“It’s honestly just a really great feeling,” McClanahan said.

