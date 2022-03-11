VHSL CLASS 1 GIRLS BASKETBALL: Buffalo Gap has been the underdog all year

There are those who might feel the Buffalo Gap Bison don’t have a prayer in Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state championship game, but the team coached by a pastor has defied the odds as the underdog all season.

Buffalo Gap (16-11) didn’t win a district or regional title, but the squad from Swoope, Virginia, is one win away from winning state and faces the heavily-favored Honaker Tigers (26-3) today at 4:30 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

The Bison advanced to the state finals with a 40-26 victory over the Rappahannock County Panthers, avenging a loss in the Region 1B title game as senior Paige Fix and 5-foot-10 junior Ava Cline made clutch shots.

Buffalo Gap recorded a 49-48 win over Shenandoah District rival Riverheads in the semifinals of the Region 1B tourney, avenging two earlier losses to the Gladiators. Riverheads dropped an 81-56 decision to Honaker in last year’s state title game.

“We are a hard-working, gritty team,” said Buffalo Gap coach Phillip Morgan. “Things are not always pretty when we play, but they have found a way to make the big stop or the big basket all season.

“They have always believed in themselves and found a way to get things done. Our rebounding and defense have carried us and our offense has come alive at the right time. Also, we are getting good contributions from many of the girls.”

Morgan is in his second stint as Buffalo Gap’s head coach and also serves as the pastor at the Southside Church of God in Staunton. He was at the helm when the Bison lost to the Wise County Central Warriors in the 2018 Class 2 title game.

“We have attended the Emory & Henry College team camp where we have played several teams from that area,” Morgan said.

Gap has overcome all kinds of adversity, having the most losses of any teams to reach the 2022 VHSL finals in any classification and playing without the services of its leading scorer.

The Bison went scoreless in the third quarter of the regional finals and shot just 12-for-31 from the free throw line the state quarterfinals.

Bailey Talley averaged 14 points and five assists per game and was a first-team all-region pick, but suffered a season-ending injury in a state quarterfinal win over West Point.

Sophomore Avery Bradley averages nine points per game and was a second-team all-regional selection, while senior Leah Sherrill contributes eight points per contest.

“We have three seniors on the team, and they all start, but underclassmen play a big role,” Morgan said. “The underclassmen carry a bulk of the scoring role for the team.”

Honaker is going for its third straight title and hasn’t lost to a Class 1 opponent in more than two years.

“They are a very good team,” Morgan said. “They pressure you all over the floor and have multiple people that score. You don’t make it to three straight championship games without great kids and coaching. We definitely have to play a great game Saturday.”

Honaker has done a good job of not overlooking opponents or suffering letdowns all season and coach Misty Davis Miller of the Tigers will certainly make sure her team is ready for a squad that many probably didn’t figure to make it to this point.

“Buffalo Gap will play hard and aggressive,” Miller said. “They seem very disciplined on offense. … Like the rest of the season, I feel our defense will be our key and our focus. We have to show up Saturday and play our game and we have to set the intensity and play hard.”

