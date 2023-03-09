BOYS Class 1
George Wythe (26-3) vs. Lancaster (28-0)
2:30 p.m., Siegel Center (Richmond)
The Skinny: George Wythe is in the VHSL state finals for the fourth time in program history. The Maroons beat Gate City to win the 2008 Group A, Division 2 title, while finishing as 1A runner-up to Radford in 2017 and Group AA runner-up to Martinsville in 1985. … George Wythe has relied on a balanced attack all season with sophomore Reed Kirtner (13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2.1 assists per game), junior Ty Campbell (11.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.1 spg, 2.4 apg), freshman David Goode (11.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.3 spg, 1.5 apg), Treyvon Rainey (9.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1.3 apg) and Shane Huff (8.4 ppg, 3.9 apg, 2.0 spg) among the statistical leaders. “We have the ability to play different styles, but prefer playing fast,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “We have several players who could have 20-plus points on any given night.” … GW’s first loss of the season came in December to Radford, a 56-42 setback in the finals of a tournament in Fort Chiswell. Radford plays John Marshall for the Class 2 state title on Saturday in Richmond. “It was a grind, but likely our worst shooting game all season,” Dunford said. “We were 5-for-23 from 3 or something close. Obviously, Radford’s defense had a lot to do with that, in particular Elijah Kelly.” … GW advanced in the state tournament with wins over Twin Springs (85-55) and Auburn (45-42). The Maroons finished 4-2 against defending Class 1 state champ Auburn this season. “If playing against that team six times doesn’t prepare your team, nothing will,” Dunford said. “Auburn is such a physical and smart team that anytime you can play against an opponent like them, it will only make you better.” … Lancaster has won all 28 of its games this season by double digits. The Red Devils routed Northumberland (81-25), Essex (62-32) and Middlesex (64-50) to win the Region 1A tournament and have state tourney wins over Franklin (70-53) and Altavista (69-40). … Lancaster is 52-2 in Dwayne Pinn’s two seasons as head coach. The Red Devils lost to Washington & Lee-Montross in last year’s state semifinals. … Lancaster won state titles in 2018 and 2012. The Red Devils have had postseason battles with squads from far Southwest Virginia as well, beating Eastside in the 2018 title game and 2016 state quarterfinals, Honaker in the 2017 state quarterfinals and Virginia High in the 2012 state semifinals. … Lancaster has the edge in experience as George Wythe has just one senior.
People are also reading…
GIRLS Class 1
Eastside (24-5) vs. Rappahannock County (21-7)
12:30 p.m., Siegel Center (Richmond)
The Skinny: Eastside looks to cap the best girls basketball season in school history with the program’s first state title. … Eastside was formed from the consolidation of St. Paul and Coeburn in the fall of 2011. Neither of those schools made it to the girls basketball state finals either in the modern era. … The Spartans cruised to a 71-49 state quarterfinal win over Fort Chiswell as junior Taylor Clay went for 38 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two assists. That was followed by Monday’s 53-52 semifinal win over J.I. Burton that saw sophomore Azzy Hammons go for 23 points and hit the go-ahead jumper with 15 seconds remaining. … Hammons has already scored more than 1,000 career points. “From what I can see,” said Rappahannock County coach Jeff Atkins. “They appear to be a solid and physical team with great shooters.” … Rappahannock County, located in the community of Washington, recorded wins over Franklin (47-36), Cumberland (53-29) and Buffalo Gap (52-45) to win the Region 1B tournament and owns state tourney wins over King & Queen Central (53-34) and Buffalo Gap (42-41). The Panthers overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to win in the state semifinals. … Atkins is in his sixth season as the head girls basketball coach at Rappahannock County and also helms the softball program at the school. He’s not to be confused with Jeff Adkins, who once coached multiple sports at Eastside and other schools in Southwest Virginia … Rappahannock County has not lost to a Class 1 opponent this season and the Panthers split their two regular-season games with Class 2 finalist Clarke County. … Three of Eastside’s five losses came in a tournament in North Carolina. … Eastside tries to continue a trend of girls teams from the western end of the Commonwealth dominating the state’s smallest classification. Aside from Surry County sharing the 2020 state title with Honaker due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the last Class 1/1A/Group A, Division 1 title north of Buena Vista came in 2013 when East Rockingham won it all.