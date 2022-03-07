VHSL CLASS 1 BOYS STATE SEMIS: Twin Springs falls to Auburn, 63-39

RINER, Va. – The Twin Springs Titans entered Monday’s VHSL Class 1 boys basketball semifinal worried about high-scoring senior guard Ethan Millirons from Auburn.

Shortly after the drama started, Twin Springs encountered another problem.

“This was the poorest we’ve played on offense in a long time,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said.

The combination of poor shooting and a 26-point effort from Millirons resulted in a 63-39 loss to the Auburn Eagles.

Auburn (21-8) will face Washington & Lee for the state title Saturday night at 6:30 in Richmond.

Twin Springs earned it first state semifinal berth since 2006 behind the junior tandem of 6-foot-4 Connor Lane and Bradley Owens. That tandem was held to 14 points Monday, as sophomore defensive ace Nick Millirons had the task of guarding Lane.

“[Auburn] was really aggressive around the rim and forced us to take some shots that were uncomfortable. That kind of got us out of our rhythm,” Webb said.

Behind the creativity of Ethan Millirons, Auburn (21-8) built a 9-4 lead after the first quarter. But when the Titans forced a 9-9 tie one minute into the second quarter, Auburn changed the tempo.

“We stopped settling for 3-pointers. We started attacking the basket and getting the ball inside,” Ethan Millirons said.

The Eagles crafted a 22-9 advantage with 2:16 left in the first half as Twin Springs kept searching for clear shots and driving paths.

“Auburn was the aggressor and we were kind of reacting to everything they were doing,” Lane said. “We knew what to expect. We just didn’t know it would be to that degree, and we weren’t ready for them.”

Auburn took a 28-16 advantage into halftime as Millirons led all scorers with 15. The margin expanded to 32-16 early in the second half as Ethan Millirons scored on a mix of drives and jumpers.

“He’s a good player who doesn’t need a lot of room to get a clean shot off, and he hit some tough ones,” Webb said.

The signature shot for Millirons was a fadeaway jumper at the end of that third quarter. Auburn led 42-27 at that juncture and the suspense was over.

“That jumper comes from playing at home every day with my brother and father,” Millirons said. “I’ve also played in some hectic game and that helps.”

Ethan Millirons said the heartbreak of the 2020 state title game in Richmond is a big motivator. Due to COVID-19, Auburn was among several teams that were unable to take the floor.

“I’ve been thinking about that every day since then,” Millirons said. “Getting to play in the title game this Saturday means a lot to me.”

Auburn coach Terry Millirons also remembers receiving the news from VHSL officials that Auburn would be unable to compete in Richmond. The title of co-champion rang hollow for many.

“For me, there’s never been a loss that hurt more,’” Coach Millirons said. “That was the worst feeling for those kids who had been working since second grade for the opportunity, and I saw some of those kids tonight.”

Coach Millirons said the Eagles, who start three sophomores, earned another Richmond trip by taking care of the essentials.

“Our shots weren’t falling early, but our defense was there the whole night, Coach Millirons said.

Six-foot-four Auburn center Bryce Gill supplied 11 points and 10 rebounds for Auburn, while Nick Millirons contributed 14 points.

Mason Elliott led the Titans with 12 points.

Twin Springs fans lived up to their reputation as the Red Army in a big way. While the doors were not scheduled to open until 6 for the 7 p.m. game, the Titans began lining up outside the school at 4:45.

Despite a driving rain and wind, the Red Army contingent kept coming in waves. Shortly after the doors opened, the gym was filled to capacity.

Twin Springs (19-9) was coming off a 52-51 quarterfinal win against Fort Chiswell that featured a made-for-Disney finish.

There was no late-game dramatics Monday.

“Four years ago, I think Twin Springs won four games. Three years later, we were playing in the state quarterfinals. That’s a credit to these kids,” Webb said. “They bought into what we’re doing in trying to build a winning culture back at Twin Springs

“We’ve always had great community support, especially when we’re having a good season. We knew our fans would here early, no matter the weather. I just wish we could have out on a better show for them.”

