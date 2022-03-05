VHSL CLASS 1 BOYS QUARTERFINALS: Eastside's season ends with 65-30 loss at Auburn

RINER, Va. – Eastside guard Jordan Gray drove down the lane for what seemed like an ordinary layup with 5:48 left during the third quarter Friday.

To be quite honest, the conversion was perhaps the first time all night any Spartan player’s line of vision wasn’t convoluted by a wayward Auburn hand or arm.

Eastside never could settle in against the extended Eagle man-to-man defense, while 11 trifectas and 15 offensive rebounds from the hosts formulated a crushing combination during Auburn’s 65-30 Class 1 state quarterfinal victory inside Teel Gymnasium.

“We’re young, but we have really good length,” said Auburn coach Terry Millirons, whose squad will host Twin Springs in Monday’s 7 p.m. state semifinal contest. “We’ve got height and we’ve got length, plus they’ve played a lot of basketball together. We really worked on getting used to playing at varsity speed and at varsity strength. As we’ve gone through the season, we’ve gotten better at it.”

With four of Auburn’s five starters standing at least 6-foot-1 or higher, passes had to be on the money for the Spartans – or a quick turnover would usually surface. In fact, Eastside (18-11) had more miscues than actual field-goal attempts for a good chunk of the opening quarter, as the Eagles rattled off a 10-0 surge late in the stanza to take immediate control.

Jaxon Warren canned back-to-back treys during the aforementioned push for Auburn, one of three Eagle players with at least three 3-pointers.

“All of a sudden, you’re playing from behind against a team that’s got numerous people who can handle the ball,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “They can spread the floor on you. They all seemingly can get to the basket, plus they can shoot it. It’s tough to play from behind against a team like that.”

Although the Eagles (20-8) did misfire on 11 of their 15 first-half attempts from behind the arc, Eastside couldn’t corral important rebounds during the host’s lone cold streak – a five-minute, second-quarter stretch that witnessed just five points.

“We really couldn’t get into any rhythm as far as offense goes in the game,” Damron said. “When you go back to those critical moments during the first half, we couldn’t get an offensive rebound – and they usually converted those into points.”

Eli McCoy did all he could to keep the locals close, posting and driving his way against harrowing Eagle pressure to tally nine of his team-high 12 points – and seven of his 10 rebounds – during the opening half.

“He’s as good of a player and athlete as you’ll find at this level,” Damron said. “We knew Eli’s advantage would be facing up and driving the ball, because he’s such an agile big man. When he drove, though, he was usually met by help defenders. It forced him out of the lane more, but he still made some tough shots.”

Eastside threw a 1-3-1 trap at the Eagles – who got 15 points from Ethan Millirons – early in the third, but the hosts countered with skip passes over the Coeburn crew towards open shooters. Unfortunately for the Spartans, the corner shooters were mostly accurate.

“That’s what coach told us to do tonight,” said Auburn guard Samuel Duncan, who pumped in four treys en route to a game-high 18 points. “We’re starting to get into a rhythm.”

Auburn’s performance was definitely eye-opening. After going 53 years between state title runs, the Eagles – the Class 1 state co-champs back in 2020 – are just two more wins from making the next one just a two-year drought.

“This is a great team,” said Millirons, who was also at the helm during the 2020 run. “They get along very well. They like each other. Everybody is learning their roles.”

Although the ending was certainly gut-wrenching on the other side of the court, Eastside’s winning winter flurry – nabbing 11 of 12 games at one point – will certainly be what is most remembered from the 2021-22 campaign.

“I love my team and I love my kids,” said Damron. “We got to this point because of our determination and the way our kids played. They play for one another. Don’t judge us off this game. We’ve had better nights than tonight.”