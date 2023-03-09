RICHMOND, Va. – The Lancaster Red Devils completed a perfect season on Thursday afternoon by getting a near-perfect performance from their peerless prospect.

Smooth sophomore guard Troy Henderson went for 30 points and six rebounds as the team from the Northern Neck District notched a 62-40 win over the George Wythe Maroons in the finals of the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball tournament at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Lancaster finished the season with a 29-0 mark and won every game by double digits, the final victim for the Red Devils being George Wythe (26-4) as the Maroons were denied their first state hoops title since 2008.

The most telling stat was that GW committed 22 turnovers and Lancaster scored 30 points off those miscues.

“I thought their pressure gave us fits at times,” said George Wythe coach Tony Dunford. “There were times where we handled it well and times where we didn’t. They have a very good basketball team and they were probably quicker and more athletic than we were in spots.”

Every time George Wythe gained any sort of momentum it was Henderson there to quell the rally.

What makes this guy so good?

“Just the way he stops on a dime. … he’s fantastic at that,” said GW junior Ty Campbell. “He’s so shifty and is hard to stay in front of. He’s just a very good player.”

George Wythe battled to an 11-11 deadlock with Lancaster after one quarter and the Maroons grabbed their final lead at 18-17 with 5:20 remaining in the second quarter when Shane Huff knocked down a 3-pointer.

“There was no reason for our guys to be intimidated,” Dunford said. “We were 4-2 against the defending state champions [Auburn] this year and our guys are fearless. We might have been a little bit nervous, but none of our guys feared them. We just had to make some adjustments.”

Huff, a sophomore, led the Maroons with 15 points and two assists. He knocked down seven of the 10 shots he attempted and was the only GW player to crack double digits.

“At times I had a mismatch and knew it was time to get a bucket and help our team,” Huff said. “I thought our guys were a little nervous, so I just tried to be the sparkplug and get everybody going, dialed in and ready to play.”

Lancaster answered Huff’s aforementioned 3-pointer with a 15-4 run to close the first half in building a 32-22 advantage at the break. Tyson Henderson, Troy’s older brother, finished with 14 points and collected a team-high three steals for the Red Devils.

That defense was relentless.

“They were pushing us further out from the 3-point line and making us dribble sideline to sideline instead of downhill to get to the rim,” Dunford said. “We addressed that at halftime. ... [Lancaster] takes teams out of what they want to do.”

It helps having a guy like Troy Henderson. He scored 25 of Lancaster’s first 47 points.

“There’s not a lot to say, I think his play really shows who he is and what he does,” said Lancaster coach Dwayne Pinn. “Troy’s going to knock down the big buckets; he’s going to be our go-getter. He has to be one of the best players in the state and when those lights come on, he’s definitely ready to go.”

George Wythe had one last-ditch surge as the Mountain Empire District champs pulled within 48-40 with 4:41 remaining after Reed Kirtner connected for a 3-pointer and energized the spectators who had made the trip to the state capital from Wytheville.

However, the Maroons wouldn’t score again as Lancaster closed the game on a 14-0 run.

“Our guys were resilient and have been resilient all season,” Dunford said. “We battled back, but couldn’t put it in the hole when we needed to late in the game.”

Pinn knew it would be tough to pin down the Maroons, who hit 16 3-pointers in an 85-55 state quarterfinal win over Twin Springs.

“Kudos to those guys at George Wythe,” Pinn said. “That is a very tough team. I know the score looks a little lopsided, but it was definitely a tough game. Defensively we had to step it up [after the first quarter] and get stops.”

Henderson checked out of the game with 76 seconds remaining after draining two free throws and received a standing ovation from the large contingent of Lancaster fans who had made the trip.

It was the third state title for the program and first since beating Eastside for the crown in 2018.

The Red Devils lost in the state semifinals to Washington & Lee-Montross a season ago, seeing their season end at the hands of a team they had beaten three times previously.

That was all the motivation they needed.

“One game at a time,” Pinn said. “Last year we felt like we made plans to be here. We felt we had beaten [W&L] enough times and they came in our place and shocked us. We decided this year as a team to take every team in front of us – whether we were 50 points better or two points better – as a playoff game and that’s what these guys did.”

George Wythe compiled a 10-16 record during the 2021-22 season, a rare losing season for a tradition-rich program, but made it all the way to the state finals this winter with a youthful roster.

The roster was comprised of one senior (Elijah Masten-Hale), eight sophomores, two juniors and one freshman.

“Starting last February our guys had the vision of getting here this year and worked extremely hard in the offseason,” Dunford said. “These guys are like brothers and have battled all year long. We’re trying to have this feeling resonate with us.”

Don’t be surprised if the Maroons book reservations in Richmond once again in March 2024.

“I know collectively we’ll continue to work hard and the guys will push each other,” Dunford said. “To have this taste of success and what it means to be here only makes you hungrier to get here the next time.”

It was certainly a lesson learned for a young team that had no answer for Lancaster’s young gun.

“One of the best players we’ve faced all season,” Dunford said. “He’s going to have a great future.”