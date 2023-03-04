FLOYD, Va. – Auburn's boys basketball team is in the state tournament for the fourth time in five years, while Honaker made its first appearance since 2018.

Experience paid off as the Eagles flew to the Class 1 Final Four with a 79-46 victory over Honaker before a packed house at Floyd County High School on Friday.

“We got off to a good start,” Auburn coach Terry Millirons said. “A lot of these guys played in this game last year, so we understand what you have to do.”

Six-foot-five junior post Bryce Gill had a stickback on Auburn’s first possession. Jaylon Hart answered with a driving layup for the Tigers to tie it at two. It was the only time the contest was tied. The rest of the first quarter was a struggle for Honaker. The Eagles were up 22-6 after eight minutes of play.

“We came out and did what we wanted to do early,” stated Millirons. “We got our lead, the defense looked sharp tonight, our shooting was good, and we handled the ball okay. There’re some things we need to clean up and do better, but overall, I was pleased with how we played.”

The Tigers caught their breath and played better in the second quarter but couldn’t gain any ground. Making almost 60 percent of their shots in the first half, the Eagles were up 43-26 at the break.

“We weren’t ready,” Honaker coach Waylon Hart said. “We have a lot of work to do. We got a good education tonight, it was a very physical game, and it took us so long to adjust.

“I told the kids before we came up here, every time I’ve been up the road as a player or coach, they’ll let you play a lot rougher. I’m not saying it was on one end, we were fouling a lot and playing rough too. But Auburn played through it, and we whined about it.”

Auburn (24-6) continued its torrid pace in the third quarter, making 63 percent of their shots to push their lead to 67-39. Another big key was the Eagles' work on the offensive glass. They had 24 second-chance points through the first three quarters.

“That’s what we do,” Millirons said. “We have good size, we have length, when we do miss, they all go and attack the boards. We know to get after it and go hard to the basket. If we’re making our shots on the outside, getting the inside game going, getting offensive rebounds, it’s tough sledding for the opponent.”

Peyton Musick (16 points) and Aidan Lowe (12) supplied a lot of the offense for Honaker (17-10).

Gill finished with 12 points for the Eagles, and 6-foot-3 Coahan Gordon scored 12. Sam Duncan and Drew Royal led Auburn with 13 points apiece.

While the season ends for the Tigers, it will be an all-Region 1C, Class 1 state semifinal on Monday when the Eagles face George Wythe for a sixth time this season. The Maroons have won three of those meetings.

“I told the guys coming into the season, there was a very real possibility we would play them six times,” Millirons said. “We knew it could happen, so we have to be prepared. You’re going to lose some, you’re going to win some, you’re not going undefeated against them, they are too good of a team.”

Meeting number six will be the most important.

“This is the big one, we have to step up and play,” Millirons said.