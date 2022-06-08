VHSL CLASS 1 BASEBALL: Shaffner shines as Grayson County gets best of Lebanon

INDEPENDENCE, Va. –– Andrew Shaffner’s first pitch of the Class 1 state baseball quarterfinal Tuesday was smoked toward the leftfield corner by Lebanon’s Seth Buchanan, well-struck but also well foul.

It was about the only time the Pioneers would manage to barrel one up on the Grayson County fireballer all day.

Headed for N.C. State this fall, Shaffner allowed two hits in 6 1/3 innings and racked up 14 strikeouts as the Blue Devils ended Lebanon’s season with a 3-1 win at the Grayson Rec. Park. Grayson County (22-4) advances to Friday’s semifinals in Salem, while Lebanon, the defending Class 2 state champion, saw its season end at 20-5.

“We had some chances early in the game but you can’t strike out with runners in scoring position,” said Pioneers coach Doc Adams. “[Shaffner] did his job, we just didn’t do ours.”

In the marquee matchup of Class 1’s first round, both Shaffner and Lebanon starter Seth Buchanan struggled in the first inning. The difference in the game was that the Blue Devils were able to capitalize.

Lebanon loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first on two walks and an error but Shaffner escaped with a pair of strikeouts.

The Devils were afforded the same opportunity in the home half with a pair of walks. With runners on the corners and two down, Elijah Osborne’s infield single plated a run and Tristan Widner sped all the way around from first base to score on an overthrow at first on the play for a quick 2-0 Blue Devil lead.

Widner stroked an RBI single in the fifth to widen the gap to 3-0 for Grayson.

Shaffner reached his pitch limit with a strikeout to start the seventh and Daniel Shearin was dealt the difficult task of taking over on a tacky mound after a 20-minute rain delay to hold the lead against defending state champ.

Shearin’s appearance started with a walk to Buchanan and a fastball to Zach Hertig’s arm but he got a pair of ground ball outs to slam the door, although Buchanan did score on a fielder’s choice to avoid the shutout.

“We probably had the toughest draw in the state,” said first-year Grayson County head coach Charles Campbell. “I talked to Coach Adams before the game and we agreed that it was kind of crazy that a really good team was going home today. It was unfortunate that we drew each other in the first round.”

Buchanan and Dagon Barton had Lebanon’s two hits. Grayson County only managed three hits off of the tandem of Buchanan and Nathan Phillips,one each by Widner, Osborne and Canaan Jones.

“We got good enough pitching to win today,” said Adams, “but we’ve scored one run in each of our last two games. That’s not going to win many ballgames this time of year.”

Lebanon 000 000 1--1 2 1

Grayson County 200 010 x--3 3 3

Buchanan, Phillips (4) and Crabtree. Shaffner, Shearin (7) and Cheeks. W – Shaffner (6-0). L – Buchanan. S – Shearin.