VHSL CLASS 1 BASEBALL SEMIS: Chilhowie suffers loss to Auburn, 2-0

The Warriors simply had no answer for Underwood.

“Reed has really come on in the post-season. But my goodness we played great defense behind him tonight,” Auburn coach Eric Altizer said. “We knew Chilhowie had reached based on I think 46 ground ball errors and that they were going to put the ball in play. Our infield was awesome.”

The Auburn roster includes seven seniors, and that experience showed.

Chilhowie will graduate five seniors, but William was the only veteran from the 2019 squad.

“I tried to be a leader and we accomplished more than what I thought we could early in the season,” Williams said. “This loss hurts, but we have a bunch of talented young guys coming up. Now that they know what this level of baseball is all about, I expect a lot from the team.”

What did Robinson expect from his untested squad at the beginning of the 2021 season?

“After our first scrimmage I had no idea. Could we throw a strike or put the ball in play,” said Robinson, who will devote his attention to football practice today.

“This group just greatly exceeded my expectations. We all had some fun.”

