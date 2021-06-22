VHSL CLASS 1 BASEBALL SEMIS: Chilhowie suffers loss to Auburn, 2-0

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The players on the Chilhowie Warrior baseball team lingered in the dugout at Christiansburg High School long after Tuesday’s 2-0 loss in the Class 1 semifinals.
There were a couple reasons for that.
“This was the funnest team I’ve coached in 25 years,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said. “This group came such a long way from the start of the season, and they don’t want to go home.”
A familiar roadblock finally stopped the Chilhowie fun run.
The Auburn Eagles relied on six-foot senior pitcher Reed Underwood en route to a 2-0 victory.
Auburn defeated Chilhowie in the 2017 and 2019 playoffs en route to Class 1 state titles. The hero of the 2019 march was Underwood, who earned the decision against Chilhowie in the quarterfinals after working out of a bases-loaded and no outs jam in the top of seventh inning.
“[Underwood] knows how to pitch and Auburn has won two state titles in three years for a reason,” Robinson said. “We knew that we would have to make things happen and take advantage of our opportunities, but we just couldn’t string hits together.”
Chilhowie (12-4-1) collected seven hits and opened the game in style as D.J. Martin and Kyle Plemmons reached on singles.
Underwood escaped thanks to a double play that was ignited by a bullet relay from Concord University baseball recruit Parker Hale at shortstop.
“I regret a couple things I didn’t do in that situation,” Robinson said. “When we didn’t score there, Auburn had the momentum.”
Auburn also had Underwood. With an all-business approach, Southwest Virginia Community College-bound right-hander recorded five strikeouts while walking none.
“I’ll give it to Underwood, he was good,” Chilhowie senior Jordan Williams said. “We were able to get some hits, but we just didn’t have timing with them.”
Auburn (13-3) managed nine hits against Chilhowie junior right-hander Daniel Hutton, but the Eagles were held scoreless until the fourth inning.
After Damien Boyd doubled, he moved to third on a groundout by Underwood. Big Mike Royal, the No. 8 hitter in the lineup, then drove in Boyd with an infield single deep in the hole at shortstop.
Royal, who drove in eight runs on Auburn’s Senior Night, was impressed by Hutton.
“[Hutton] is a great pitcher with a good gameplan,” Royal said. “Reed has always been a great pitcher for our team and he will be a great pitcher in college.”
Auburn scored its second run in the fifth inning when Hale led off with a triple and eventually scored on a throwing error at first following a Hutton strikeout.
Underwood took over from there as he registered his third consecutive shutout and improved his record to 7-1.
What is the secret for Underwood?
“Fastball and curve,” Underwood said. “I just go after teams because I know my defense will make plays behind me. I trust my catcher [Tyler Sparrer] and throw whatever pitch he calls. He called another good game, and our assistant coach [Billy Wells] did a great job again with the scouting report.”
Hale, the Auburn shortstop, took away several other Chilhowie hits with his sure hands and strong arm. The Auburn defense was flawless as a whole.
“That double play in the first inning was huge,” Underwood said. “Parker always plays like that. People should see what he does in practice.”
Auburn will host Essex Saturday for the state title at either Christiansburg or Calfee Park in Pulaski.
“I want the ball,” Underwood said.
Plemmons and freshman Isaac Booth led Chilhowie with two singles apiece, while the smooth Hutton collected three strikeouts in a complete game.
“Daniel has pitched well a lot of games this season, but this was best performance of the year because that Auburn lineup is stacked 1-9,” Robinson said.
The Warriors simply had no answer for Underwood.
“Reed has really come on in the post-season. But my goodness we played great defense behind him tonight,” Auburn coach Eric Altizer said. “We knew Chilhowie had reached based on I think 46 ground ball errors and that they were going to put the ball in play. Our infield was awesome.”
The Auburn roster includes seven seniors, and that experience showed.
Chilhowie will graduate five seniors, but William was the only veteran from the 2019 squad.
“I tried to be a leader and we accomplished more than what I thought we could early in the season,” Williams said. “This loss hurts, but we have a bunch of talented young guys coming up. Now that they know what this level of baseball is all about, I expect a lot from the team.”
What did Robinson expect from his untested squad at the beginning of the 2021 season?
“After our first scrimmage I had no idea. Could we throw a strike or put the ball in play,” said Robinson, who will devote his attention to football practice today.
“This group just greatly exceeded my expectations. We all had some fun.”
