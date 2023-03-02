Ti’shiyah Skinner had the top qualifying time in the girls 55-meter dash at Thursday’s VHSL Class 1/2 indoor track and field championships at Liberty University, but the Virginia High sophomore also had a bit of anxiety.

“I had a lot of doubt in myself,” Skinner said. “I was really nervous because this was my first time running at states.”

Skinner left those doubts – and her opponents – in the dust as she claimed a state championship with a personal-best time of 7.27 seconds.

Skinner was one of four state champs from far Southwest Virginia, all on the girls side, crowned on Thursday as the two-day event concluded.

Tazewell sophomore Abigail Rhudy (500) and senior Lauren Keene (1,000) garnered gold too as did Chilhowie’s 4x200 relay team of Kayman Atwell, Autumn Green, Isabella Payan and Tess Somervell.

Martinsville’s Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston (7.40) and Thomas Jefferson’s Alicia Ford (7.46) were next across the finish line in the 55 after Skinner. John Battle’s Olivia Stevens (7.68) placed seventh in the event.

When did Skinner know she had secured state gold?

“When I crossed the line, because I didn’t see anyone in my peripheral view,” Skinner said.

Skinner finished fourth in the 300 as well with a time of 42.30 seconds. She moved to Bristol from Northern Virginia not long ago.

“Being in her first state track meet, she performed well under pressure,” said VHS coach Zachlynn Blackburn Lallande. “We knew she had the potential to do well. Committing to the process and working hard will allow her to achieve her full potential.”

Meanwhile, Keene earned her win by clocking in at 3:08.23 to blitz the field and she was still riding high hours after the meet was complete.

“Well, it was just one of those ‘Wow’ moments,” Keene said. “I had prayed and prayed and prayed and I left all my races in God’s hands today. … It felt incredible. I was ranked sixth coming in.”

Reagan Lynch of Floyd County was next in line in 3:12.20.

“I’m one of those people who don’t look back,” Keene said. “If they are going to pass me, they are going to pass me. I just always have the thought of ‘They are right behind me.’ so I didn’t have a clue how far she was behind me.”

In the girls event held before Keene’s, Rhudy won her second straight 500 title in 1:18.70.

“I was really excited for her,” Keene said.

Rhudy also won comfortably as Floyd County’s Aubrey Quesenberry was runner-up in 1:22.09.

“I didn’t really have a strategy in mind when I started,” Rhudy said. “I was just hoping to do my best and keep a strong pace all the way through. It was really only at the end that I decided to speed up and give it all I had.”

Rhudy is one of the best distance runners in the state and showed why.

“I still get pretty nervous,” Rhudy said.

Tazewell finished tied for third in the team standings with Appomattox after totaling 39 points. Floyd County (55) and Poquoson (44) had the top scores.

Keene also placed third in the 1,600 (5:22.11) and was on the 4x400 relay team with Rhudy, Leah Keene and Lana Hackler that recorded a second-place showing in 4:18.58.

The relay team at Chilhowie didn’t have to settle for silver as the Warriors’ time of 1:51.93 was enough to claim gold.

George Wythe’s quartet of Keira Scott, Ava Fowler, McKenzie Tate and Haley Faulkner was runner-up in 1:52.03.

What was the key for the speedsters from Smyth County?

“Determination and consistency training,” said Green, a senior who ran the third leg. “I was very confident heading in.”

That mindset paid off.

“Winning the 4x2 state championship is everything I had ever wanted and practiced for,” Green said. “As a senior, my last time running indoor, I have a memory I’ll never forget.”

Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger (third, triple jump, 35-01 ½; fourth, 55 hurdles, 8.92 seconds), Grundy’s Jessi Looney (seventh, 1,600, 5:33.58; fourth, 3,200, 12:06.80), Katie Dick of Patrick Henry (fourth, pole vault, 8-0), Chilhowie’s Hannah Manns (fifth, triple jump, 34-10), Tazewell’s Landri Lallande (33-04 ½) Wise County Central’s Lydia Slemp (sixth, 3,200, 12:31.21), Ridgeview’s Braelynn Strouth (sixth, triple jump, 34-08) and Lee High’s Cassidy Hammons (eighth, triple jump, 33-08) also had all-state showings on Thursday.

There were no champs during the boys portion of the meet on Thursday.

Patrick Henry sophomore Tyler Barrett won the shot put on Wednesday.

Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell had the best finish among the locals on day two with a second-place showing in the 3,200. The VHSL Class 1 state cross country champion clocked in at 9:50.27.

Other guys from the area placing in the top eight were Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick (third, 1,600, 4:38.01; third, 3,200, 10:11.10), Wise County Central’s Luke Collie (third, 500, 1:09.24; fifth, 300, 37.02), Patrick Henry’s Ben Belcher (seventh, 55-meter hurdles, 8.64 seconds), Colton Kilgore of Twin Springs (seventh, 55-meter hurdles, 8.68 seconds), Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers (seventh, 300, 37.13), Union’s Dorian Almer (seventh, 3,200, 10:34.85), George Wythe’s Elijah Masten-Hale (seventh, long jump, 20-04 ¼), J.I. Burton’s Brayden Dutton (eighth, 50-meter dash, 6.79 seconds) and Marion’s Dominic Bruzzo-Morello (eighth, 3,200, 10:35.41).

Grundy and Patrick Henry each scored 12 points to finish tied for 16th in the team standings. Glenvar prevailed with a score of 58.