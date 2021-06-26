VHSL BRIEFS: Auburn takes softball championship

David Hurd once again coached Auburn High School’s softball team to a state championship.

Auburn earned a 7-1 victory over Rappahannock in the VHSL Class 1 finals on Saturday as the 1993 Patrick Henry graduate added the 2021 title to the one his squad won in 2019.

The Eagles (16-2) started one senior, one junior, seven sophomores and one freshman.

“They grew as much as any team I’ve ever coached,” Hurd said.

Sophomore Kiersten Fleet threw a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts for Auburn, which earned a 4-1 win over Eastside in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Appomattox 2, Randolph-Henry 0

Courtney Layne threw her fourth perfect game of the season, and Appomattox capped an unblemished campaign with a victory over Randolph-Henry in the Class 2 championship game.

The Raiders (15-0) claimed their second title in program history to go with the Group AA title from 1987. They posted a 2-0 win over Lebanon in Wednesday’s semifinals.

A University of Virginia commit, Layne struck out 15 and threw 62 of her 73 pitches for strikes