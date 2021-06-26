VHSL BRIEFS: Auburn takes softball championship

David Hurd once again coached Auburn High School’s softball team to a state championship.
Auburn earned a 7-1 victory over Rappahannock in the VHSL Class 1 finals on Saturday as the 1993 Patrick Henry graduate added the 2021 title to the one his squad won in 2019.
The Eagles (16-2) started one senior, one junior, seven sophomores and one freshman.
“They grew as much as any team I’ve ever coached,” Hurd said.
Sophomore Kiersten Fleet threw a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts for Auburn, which earned a 4-1 win over Eastside in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Appomattox 2, Randolph-Henry 0
Courtney Layne threw her fourth perfect game of the season, and Appomattox capped an unblemished campaign with a victory over Randolph-Henry in the Class 2 championship game.
The Raiders (15-0) claimed their second title in program history to go with the Group AA title from 1987. They posted a 2-0 win over Lebanon in Wednesday’s semifinals.
A University of Virginia commit, Layne struck out 15 and threw 62 of her 73 pitches for strikes
Rustburg (Class 3), Amherst County (Class 4), Nansemond River (Class 5) and Cosby (Class 6) also won state championships Saturday.
BASEBALL
Auburn 5, Essex 2
Reed Underwood pitched 6⅔ innings, reliever Parker Hale recorded the final out with the bases loaded and Auburn never trailed in claiming the Class 1 state title with a victory over Essex.
Broad Run 3, Hanover 2
Broad Run head coach Tommy Meier, a former catcher at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and an ex-assistant coach at Union High School, directed his team to a win in the VHSL Class 4 title game.
The contest ended on a pick-off play.
Lebanon (Class 2), Independence (Class 3), Frank Cox (Class 5) and James Madison (Class 6) also won state championships on Saturday.
The Roanoke Times and Lynchburg News & Advance also contributed to this report.