VHSL BOYS STATE CLASS 2 BASKETBALL: Union hosts East Rockingham in title game Sunday
moore

Union coach Zack Moore and the Bears are ready to take on East Rockingham.

 BHC File Photo

The Union Bears have been on the money this season, but if they want to hit the jackpot they will have to ante up against Nickel.

Union (15-3) will go against the state’s top hoops prospect in 6-foot-8 junior Tyler Nickel when they host the East Rockingham Eagles (10-2) today at 3 p.m. in the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball championship game.

East Rockingham finished as state runner-up in 2019, lost in the semifinals to eventual champion John Marshall in 2020 and the cornerstone for that run of success is a guy rated as a four-star recruit.

“Tyler is the ultimate competitor,” said East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes. “He takes every challenge personal and wants to be the best player. He has done a great job leading our team this season. He is a very skilled and unselfish player.”

How skilled?

Well, he has 14 NCAA Division I scholarship offers and that includes overtures from Iowa, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, North Carolina State, LSU, Virginia Commonwealth and Clemson.

Nickel, who fittingly wears No. 5, is averaging 33 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game, going for 46 points in a win over Buffalo Gap in the VHSL Region 2B tournament and putting up 37 points in Wednesday’s 85-60 state semifinal triumph over King William.

The big man will now face the bunch from Big Stone Gap.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “He’s big, physical, strong, shoots it well, attacks the basket. But I told our guys that when you get to this point you are going to play really good teams and really good players. We can’t expect anything different.”

Union has conquered every challenge in the postseason.

The Bears beat longtime nemesis Gate City three times this season, including in the finals of the Region 2D tourney. They knocked off previously unbeaten Radford, 42-35, in Friday night’s state semifinals.

The trademarks for Union are a determined and dogged defense coupled with a balanced scoring attack.

Bradley Bunch, Alex Rasnick, Sean Cusano, Caiden Bartee and Noah Jordan have been leaders for the Bears. Rasnick is the only senior starter for the squad.

The team is also battle-tested, having split a pair of games with Class 3 finalist Abingdon and dropping two narrow decisions to TSSAA Region 1-AAA tournament qualifier Science Hill.

“We have played together for so long and we have great chemistry,” said Rasnick a senior guard. “We’ve worked very hard for this since we were little and we are ready to finish this off. State finals have been a goal since I came to union and I’m so happy for my team, but we’ve got to take care of business Sunday.”

Union’s win over Radford was the first state tournament victory in program history, but their coach has been on the big stage before.

He was the top player for the Pound High School Wildcats in 1999 when they reached the Group A state finals, suffering a 63-54 setback to the Glenvar Highlanders at the Norfolk Scope.

The Wildcats led by five at halftime and trailed by one with 1:12 remaining, but couldn’t come away with the win.

“That seems forever ago,” Moore said. “I had text messages after the game from several of my high school teammates. Besides my family, those guys are my best friends and they mean a lot to me. That [1999] game still haunts us till this day. They’re wishing myself and this program can win it all.”

To do so, the Bears will have to beat a top team with a top player.

“Yes, [Nickel] for East Rock is really good and we have to play really good defense on him,” Rasnick said. “We are gonna come in and play our game and do what we are here to do.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

VHSL BOYS PREVIEW CAPSULE

Class 2

East Rockingham (10-2) at Union (14-3)

Today, 3 p.m.

The Skinny: East Rockingham is located in Elkton and opened in 2010, while Union was born in the fall of 2011 from the consolidation of Appalachia and Powell Valley. … Union advanced to the title game with Friday’s 42-35 semifinal win over Radford, the first state tournament win in program history. … Region 2B champion East Rockingham rolled to an 85-60 semifinal win over King William on Wednesday. … East Rockingham finished as state runner-up to Radford in 2019. … The two losses for East Rockingham this season came against Highland School, a private institution located in Warrenton, Virginia. … Tyler Nickel, a 6-foot-8 junior, is averaging 33 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game. He has 14 NCAA Division I scholarship offers. His supporting cast includes Kyle Evick (13 points, 11 rebounds per game), Cooper Keyes (10 points, five assists per game) and Michael Shifflett (6.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg). “We have an experienced team, but this season certainly is different without fans in the stands,” said East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes. “The game still comes down to who executes the best in game situations.” … Sean Cusano, Bradley Bunch, Alex Rasnick and Noah Jordan have been the tone-setters for Union all season. “Union is a tremendous team,” Keyes said. “They are well coached and very skilled at every position. I am very impressed with their defense and transition game. They have played a tough schedule and are battle-tested. They certainly have earned their way to the championship game.”

