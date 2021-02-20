VHSL BOYS STATE CLASS 2 BASKETBALL: Union hosts East Rockingham in title game Sunday

The big man will now face the bunch from Big Stone Gap.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “He’s big, physical, strong, shoots it well, attacks the basket. But I told our guys that when you get to this point you are going to play really good teams and really good players. We can’t expect anything different.”

Union has conquered every challenge in the postseason.

The Bears beat longtime nemesis Gate City three times this season, including in the finals of the Region 2D tourney. They knocked off previously unbeaten Radford, 42-35, in Friday night’s state semifinals.

The trademarks for Union are a determined and dogged defense coupled with a balanced scoring attack.

Bradley Bunch, Alex Rasnick, Sean Cusano, Caiden Bartee and Noah Jordan have been leaders for the Bears. Rasnick is the only senior starter for the squad.

The team is also battle-tested, having split a pair of games with Class 3 finalist Abingdon and dropping two narrow decisions to TSSAA Region 1-AAA tournament qualifier Science Hill.