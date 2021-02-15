VHSL BOYS STATE BASKETBALL SEMIS: Union's Alex Rasnick has been Mr. Clutch for the Bears

The clutch shots have continued this year as Rasnick has been the steady presence you’d expect from the only senior starter on a talented team.

“We all play together like a family,” Rasnick said. “We have all played together for a while now and it shows. We pass the ball around and we really don’t care who scores. We help each other up when we are down. We are all pretty good friends. I don’t think I’d rather have any other teammates for a senior season. We uplift each other to better our games as much as possible. We’ve worked for this more than anyone and we want to finish the season off the way it should.”

When the season ends at some point this week, Rasnick will shift to gridiron mode where he is a defensive back and wide receiver. Union opens the football season unlike any other on Feb. 22 against Lee High.

“It will definitely be different going straight into football without hardly getting to practice,” Rasnick said. “It’s also another shortened season, but we always come prepared no matter what the situation. Football and basketball have been a big part of my life since I was little and I’d do anything to play these sports the rest of my life honestly. So many memories with all the teams I have been on and I’m so blessed and thankful for everything.”