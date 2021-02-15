VHSL BOYS STATE BASKETBALL SEMIS: Union's Alex Rasnick has been Mr. Clutch for the Bears

There have been several occasions during basketball practice at Union High School when Alex Rasnick and Sean Cusano turned those mundane shooting drills into competitive events.
“More often than not,” Cusano said. “I lose.”
Many teams in Southwest Virginia have been the victim of Rasnick’s stupendous shooting as well and the senior guard is averaging 18 points and knocking down 47 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc for the Bears (14-3) entering Wednesday’s showdown with the Radford Bobcats (15-0) in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.
In Saturday’s 59-51 win over Gate City in the Region 2D title game, he scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Bears won the first regional title in program history.
“He is a shot maker,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “I don’t think many kids in our area can make some of the tough shots he makes. He has made a lot of big shots for us the past four years that have led to victories for our team.”
There was his bucket from well beyond the 3-point line at the end of regulation last season against Sullivan East, part of a 37-point performance for Rasnick in a 102-100 double-overtime victory.
There was that running floater with one second left to beat Johnson Central of Kentucky last winter during a tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
The clutch shots have continued this year as Rasnick has been the steady presence you’d expect from the only senior starter on a talented team.
“We all play together like a family,” Rasnick said. “We have all played together for a while now and it shows. We pass the ball around and we really don’t care who scores. We help each other up when we are down. We are all pretty good friends. I don’t think I’d rather have any other teammates for a senior season. We uplift each other to better our games as much as possible. We’ve worked for this more than anyone and we want to finish the season off the way it should.”
When the season ends at some point this week, Rasnick will shift to gridiron mode where he is a defensive back and wide receiver. Union opens the football season unlike any other on Feb. 22 against Lee High.
“It will definitely be different going straight into football without hardly getting to practice,” Rasnick said. “It’s also another shortened season, but we always come prepared no matter what the situation. Football and basketball have been a big part of my life since I was little and I’d do anything to play these sports the rest of my life honestly. So many memories with all the teams I have been on and I’m so blessed and thankful for everything.”
Rasnick’s four seasons on the varsity basketball squad have certainly led him to grow as a person and a player.
“My whole freshman season was a learning opportunity, honestly,” Rasnick said. “I watched all the players on the team, including Wes Slagle and [current Virginia Tech football star] James Mitchell, who were very good role models. I learned lots from Coach Moore as well. One big key I have learned is to always be calm. No matter what situation you are in, staying calm helps me with my game heavily.”
That smooth shooting stroke doesn’t hurt either.
“I’ve been shooting basketball for as long as I can remember,” Rasnick said. “To me, it’s repetition after shooting the ball so many times in my life.”
The tranquility, reliability and shot-making ability have been the staples of Rasnick’s success at Union.
“He doesn’t say a lot, but when he does say something it’s usually just trying to give someone confidence,” Cusano said. “He is so quiet and when he makes a good play and actually gets hyped about it, it is just funny to watch.”
