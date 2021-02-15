VHSL BOYS STATE BASKETBALL SEMIS: Burton coach Church eager to match wits with PM's Cartolaro

Caleb Church’s, uncle, Mike Goforth was a highly-successful girls basketball coach at J.I. Burton and Virginia High. He led Burton to the state title 10 seasons ago.

“My uncle has been a great mentor to me,” Church said. “We communicate daily about basketball and I’m extremely appreciative of his guidance.”

Mike Goforth is currently the principal at Union, whose boys basketball team is in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.

“Union and Burton are fortunate to have two quality coaches and two great basketball programs representing our region,” Goforth said. “This season, I have spent a lot of time watching both teams on [the NFHS [Network] and on some nights I have both games on at the same time.”

Goforth had an inkling that Church would follow in the family business.

“Basketball has always been a discussion for our family at the dinner table,” Goforth said. “I think for Caleb growing up around the game and being a part of our family, he has seen what type of impact basketball can have on people’s lives and the relationships you can develop by coaching. Basketball is in his blood.”

He certainly brings a youthful exuberance to the job.

“After every win he always comes in the locker room and will have a water bottle or something and drench us and start yelling,” said J.I. Burton post player Ethan Lindsey. “He is a great coach. And he is a big reason we have gotten this far in the season and truly cares for the sport and this team.”

