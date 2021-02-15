VHSL BOYS STATE BASKETBALL SEMIS: Burton coach Church eager to match wits with PM's Cartolaro

When the J.I. Burton Raiders host Parry McCluer on Wednesday in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball state tournament, it will be a new experience for one head coach and old hat for the other.
Burton boss Caleb Church is 27-years-old and is his second season leading the Raiders after a one-year stint guiding the girls basketball program at Lee High.
Parry McCluer coach Mike Catolaro is 60-years-old and a four-time state champion, having begun his coaching career as an assistant at Ervinton and since winning 579 games helming the programs at Orange County, Monacan, Virginia High, Altavista and PM.
“It’s awesome to stand in the opposing coach’s box across from a VHSL coach of his stature,” Church said. “It’s a veteran versus a new kid on the block. He’s been there, won four titles and knows what it takes to win them.”
The two men also share a neat connection from a Group A state semifinal game played 44 years ago at University Hall in Charlottesville.
J.J. Kelly earned a wild 60-58 five-overtime win over Parry McCluer in that 1977 contest that remains among the most memorable ever played in the long history of the VHSL state tournament.
Who scored 20 points for Parry McCluer before fouling out? Mike Cartolaro.
Who was the head coach for J.J. Kelly? Jim Goforth, Caleb Church’s grandfather.
“I will always remember that game,” Cartolaro said.
Church has had an unforgettable season this year calling the shots for the Raiders.
The team from Norton is 14-2, won the Cumberland District regular-season title and dispatched Grundy by 23 points in the regional semifinals and overwhelmed Holston, 66-33, in the Region 1D finals.
“Anytime you win a championship it is exciting,” Church said. “I am extremely blessed to be in the position I am. I have very talented, hard-working players and a great coaching staff to back me. We won [the Region 1D] championship as a team. Our warm-up shirts say family, because everything we do, we do for the team. The coaching staff and myself have worked hard to get these young men ready, but they deserve all the credit.”
Trevor Culbertson, Ethan Lindsey and Zac Campbell set the pace for the Raiders in the regional tournament and the kids have adapted quickly to Church, going 19-7 last winter during his first season on the job.
“He is probably one of the most uplifting coaches I’ve ever had,” said J.I. Burton senior Jordan Mabe. “I’ve learned from him that hard work pays off and he will recognize any player on the team for that.”
Caleb Church’s, uncle, Mike Goforth was a highly-successful girls basketball coach at J.I. Burton and Virginia High. He led Burton to the state title 10 seasons ago.
“My uncle has been a great mentor to me,” Church said. “We communicate daily about basketball and I’m extremely appreciative of his guidance.”
Mike Goforth is currently the principal at Union, whose boys basketball team is in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.
“Union and Burton are fortunate to have two quality coaches and two great basketball programs representing our region,” Goforth said. “This season, I have spent a lot of time watching both teams on [the NFHS [Network] and on some nights I have both games on at the same time.”
Goforth had an inkling that Church would follow in the family business.
“Basketball has always been a discussion for our family at the dinner table,” Goforth said. “I think for Caleb growing up around the game and being a part of our family, he has seen what type of impact basketball can have on people’s lives and the relationships you can develop by coaching. Basketball is in his blood.”
He certainly brings a youthful exuberance to the job.
“After every win he always comes in the locker room and will have a water bottle or something and drench us and start yelling,” said J.I. Burton post player Ethan Lindsey. “He is a great coach. And he is a big reason we have gotten this far in the season and truly cares for the sport and this team.”
