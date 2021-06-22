VHSL BOYS SOCCER: Graham travels to play Nandua

Graham High School’s boys soccer team has won matches in Bluefield, Lebanon, Marion, Tazewell, Richlands and Gate City in 2021.

If the G-Men are to achieve the ultimate victory, it will occur a long way from Southwest Virginia.

Graham (15-0) travels to Virginia’s Eastern Shore to play Nandua (12-0) today at 6 p.m. in the VHSL Class 2 state finals.

The G-Men departed Bluefield at 11 a.m. Tuesday for a trek that takes nearly eight hours and more than 425 miles to traverse.

Graham clinched its spot in the state championship match with a 3-2 semifinal win over previously unbeaten Glenvar on Monday in Bluefield as goals from Ethan Aiello, Ben Morgan and Joe Tyson helped erase a 2-0 deficit. Tyson’s goal in sudden death overtime was the most important in program history up to this point.

That victory allowed Graham to become the first boys team from far Southwest Virginia – Region D territory – to reach the title match since the Virginia High Bearcats in 1997.

VHS dropped a 1-0 decision to Tabb in the VHSL Group AA finals that summer in a match played in York. Alex Walls scored 35 goals for the Bearcats that season and was later the starting kicker for the football team at the University of Tennessee.