VHSL BOYS BASKETBALL STATE SEMIS: Abingdon makes history downing LCA, 58-55, to reach finals

The Bulldogs trailed 55-49 with 1:35 left, but managed to quickly tie things up.

Abingdon wasn’t rattled.

“We knew we were going to be in for a battle tonight,” Redgate said. “Abingdon is a good team, well-coached. These games this far along, you know they’re going to down to the end — a possession here or a possession there. ... I was proud of how my guys fought for all 32 minutes.”

Hungate added 20 points for AHS, which played its usual unselfish brand of basketball.

“We love playing with each other,” Ramsey said. “And playing for each other.”

They’ll now play for a state title and Williams can appreciate how special that is.

He had lost in the state quarterfinals twice as the head coach at Castlewood and fell in the semifinals on two occasions when he was the boss of the J.I. Burton Raiders.

A Washington County team hasn’t won a state championship in boys hoops since the 1932-33 season when Wallace – long defunct as a high school – claimed a title.

Now, in his second season at the helm of the Falcons, Williams has his tough and talented team on the brink of winning it all.

“We’re not satisfied. This group is not satisfied,” Williams said. “We want to take this thing all the way and we’ve got more to go. These guys are winners. We’ll celebrate a little bit tonight, then we’ll get back to work tomorrow for another tough opponent on Saturday.”

