VHSL BOYS BASKETBALL: Eastside Spartans back in the state tournament, this time as underdogs

There was something missing from the Virginia High School League state basketball tournament last year besides a quarterfinal round, bleachers filled to capacity and the Siegel Center in Richmond being the site of the finals.

The Eastside Spartans were conspicuous by their absence as their string of state tournament berths ended after five straight appearances.

Heck, the crew from Coeburn didn’t even make the Region 1D tournament as the season ended with a gut-wrenching 54-52 overtime loss to Twin Springs in the finals of the Cumberland District tourney.

“ I can still remember the frustration I felt as the buzzer sounded,” said Eastside senior guard Jordan Gray.

The Spartans were pegged for a third-place finish in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll prior to the 2021-22 campaign and a six-game losing streak that followed a 5-0 start led many to write Eastside off as serious contenders.

“ We’ve kind of had a chip on our shoulder all season long,” Gray said. “Our gameplan has been easy. We simply come out and play harder than our opponents.”

This blue-collar bunch isn’t flashy and doesn’t have a roster filled with college prospects, but has returned to the state tournament and travels to Auburn (19-8) tonight in a Class 1 quarterfinal clash.

What is the scouting report on these Spartans?

“ A very gritty team that does their job and works extremely hard,” said 6-foot-5 junior forward Eli McCoy.

McCoy is averaging 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game as the statistical leader of the team, while Gray has played at an all-state level recently at guard.

Meanwhile, role players like Jaxysn Collins, Ben Sutherland, Evan Mullins, Cole Mullins, Shawn Mullins, Ean Bright and Reece Mullins have come through in big moments.

“ We know some nights we might not have the best player on the court,” Gray said. “Or even the two best players. But we come in with the mentality that we can outwork any team we play. Our coaches have put us in good positions all year long using different schemes for each opponent. Every player on the team is bought in and trust one another.”

It does help having one of the top coaches in the area stalking the sidelines.

He would never take such credit for his team’s success, but Eastside boss Patrick Damron is one of the top tacticians in Southwest Virginia and has proven it again this year.

“ We could be down or in a tight position and he always has a fantastic gameplan for it,” McCoy said. “He takes what he’s got and makes it work.”

Work is what Eastside (18-10) did in preparing for this season.

Some members of the team were in the gym hoisting up shots that February night just hours after the 2021 season ended.

“ Our saying in the offseason was 10 percent,” Damron said. “We wanted everyone around Eli to get 10 percent better. We knew if that happened we would become a better overall team with a higher ceiling.”

Back-to-back wins over Cumberland District rivals Twin Springs and J.I. Burton late in the season seemed to be the turning point. The confidence and poise of the team grew.

The Spartans won the Cumberland District tournament with an overtime win over Burton, went on the road to beat Honaker in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament and then gutted out a win over Hogoheegee District champion Northwood in the regional semifinals.

While a 35-29 loss to Twin Springs in the regional finals stung, the Spartans are still playing and it wouldn’t be wise to bet against them going forward.

“ This team has shocked a lot of people this year,” McCoy said. “And I’m very blessed to say I was a part of this team. They are like a family to me.”

