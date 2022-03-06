VHSL BOYS BASKETBALL: Connor Lane hoping to play more string music in Class 1 state semifinals

Connor Lane’s cousins include University of Virginia freshman pitcher Matthew Buchanan and St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Thomas Francisco, but he’s never been much for America’s pastime.

“Apart from playing catch in the backyard,” Lane said. “I never really got into baseball.”

He’s a hoops hero instead and the Twin Springs High School junior hit the basketball equivalent of a walk-off home run on Friday.

The longball Lane drilled was a 3-pointer from an estimated 30 feet with seven seconds remaining that sealed a 52-51 triumph over the Fort Chiswell Pioneers in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball state tournament.

Videos of the shot from many different angles made the rounds on social media immediately following the game.

“I’ve gotten many well-wishes over the last couple of days,” Lane said.

Lane had made dramatic game-winners against Eastside and Holston earlier in the season, but those paled in comparison to this clutch bucket on Friday that capped a comeback from a 45-34 deficit with 2:47 remaining.

“We knew he was going to take the last shot,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “We didn’t plan for it to be from [near] the [halfcourt] circle. I was just holding my breath. The final two minutes happened in a flash but that moment seemed to be in slow motion.”

Lane’s 18th, 19th and 20th points of the night were the biggest he’d scored in his high school career.

“Going into that last shot, Coach Webb told me they needed me to step up or we would be going home,” Lane said. “When I caught the ball, I was honestly unaware of how far back I was. I just knew it had to go in.”

It was indeed a swish as Twin Springs (19-8) advanced to face Auburn (20-8) on the road today at 7 p.m. in the state semifinals. Auburn coaches, players and fan have seen Lane’s range in those videos.

“He’s a great basketball player that can, and will, shoot it from anywhere,” said Auburn coach Terry Millirons. “He will be a tough matchup for anyone.”

Lane doesn’t just make shots from beyond the arc as he also had an impressive left-handed putback jam in Friday’s game.

“That dunk was definitely one of my most memorable plays,” Lane said. “In fact, dunking that ball wasn’t my intentions at all. I would’ve been happy with a regular offensive rebound, but the ball came off the rim in a reachable spot and with just enough luck it went in.”

As for the 3-pointer, that wasn’t luck.

“Connor shoots thousands of shots every week,” Webb said. “He works on those type of shots as part of his routine. I’ve seen him make them in an empty gym; to do it in that moment in front of our fans, what a special memory for him and our guys. … I have the ultimate belief in Connor. He’s worked on his game for countless hours. When you have a kid who works that hard it’s easy to have confidence in him.”

Here’s another family connection: Lane’s uncle is Shawn Lane, a member of the popular bluegrass band “Blue Highway.”

Lane makes string music on the court.

“Very seldom will I step out too far beyond the 3-point line during actual workouts,” Lane said. “Many of those types of shots come after practice during the classic 3, 2, 1 game-winners in my head.”

Perhaps he will have some more magic left this evening.

Play ball.

“This team has put in many late nights and early mornings in the gym in hopes of accomplishing what we have so far,” Lane said. “Although making it to the state semifinals was a goal of ours, it isn’t the main goal. We believe we have a shot at something [a state title] that hasn’t been accomplished at Twin Springs since 1993.”

