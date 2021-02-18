VHSL BASKETBALL: Virginia High grad Casey Johnson has Altavista in Class 1 state hoops finals

“Gosh, if I would have scripted it, it would have been a 20-point blowout,” Johnson said. “To be able to drive 3 ½ hours and go play the defending state champs on their home floor and beat them there, just gives you another sense of toughness that will do nothing but help, whether that’s Saturday or in the future.”

The storylines are abundant in Saturday’s finals and folks in far Southwest Virginia will certainly be paying close attention to the outcome.

Parry McCluer is coached by Mike Cartolaro, who played for Bob Johnson at E&H and coached Casey Johnson at Virginia High. He won four state titles at Altavista (2004, 2013, 2014, 2015) and is going for a fifth against his old team.

PM, which reached the finals with a 51-46 victory at J.I. Burton on Wednesday, posted a 63-52 win over Altavista earlier this season.

It’ll be a case of student vs. teacher.