VHSL BASKETBALL: Virginia High grad Casey Johnson has Altavista in Class 1 state hoops finals

Driver’s education is one of the courses Casey Johnson teaches, fitting since he’s steered a basketball team to the state finals after logging many miles across the Commonwealth in pursuit of that destination.
The 1995 Virginia High graduate coached the Altavista Colonels to a 58-56 win over Mathews in Wednesday’s VHSL Class 1 semifinals. The school located near Lynchburg will travel to Parry McCluer on Saturday with the title on the line.
“Unbelievable, dream come true, whatever cliché you can think of is what I’m feeling,” Johnson said in a telephone interview on Thursday. “The look on the kid’s faces in the locker room after the game – that makes all these years worth it.”
The son of legendary Emory & Henry College coach Bob Johnson, Casey Johnson forged his own path in the family business after playing hoops at VHS and E&H.
He’s served as an assistant at the prep and college levels, while he’s been the head coach at five different high schools, including Castlewood and Abingdon.
In his second season at Altavista, Johnson is one win away from a state championship and got in that position in the most thrilling way possible.
The Colonels erased a 13-point third-quarter deficit on Wednesday and clinched the win on a Jayllen Jones bucket at the buzzer. It was like something you’d see at the end of a Hollywood sports flick.
“Gosh, if I would have scripted it, it would have been a 20-point blowout,” Johnson said. “To be able to drive 3 ½ hours and go play the defending state champs on their home floor and beat them there, just gives you another sense of toughness that will do nothing but help, whether that’s Saturday or in the future.”
The storylines are abundant in Saturday’s finals and folks in far Southwest Virginia will certainly be paying close attention to the outcome.
Parry McCluer is coached by Mike Cartolaro, who played for Bob Johnson at E&H and coached Casey Johnson at Virginia High. He won four state titles at Altavista (2004, 2013, 2014, 2015) and is going for a fifth against his old team.
PM, which reached the finals with a 51-46 victory at J.I. Burton on Wednesday, posted a 63-52 win over Altavista earlier this season.
It’ll be a case of student vs. teacher.
“[Cartolaro’s] a great mentor,” Johnson said. “I still pick his brain quite a bit. We’ve talked throughout the season, but at the very same time, I’m at Altavista and my concern is beating Parry McCluer. It’s a good thing that I know how well prepared they will be and having played them earlier in the year, we will be able to reference back to some things they did against us and we did against them that worked.
“At the end of the day, we’re doing whatever we can to bring a state title back to Altavista. After the game, he and I will say good game and we’ll be back to being good friends. From here until then, I’m not really thinking about any of that.”
There is also the fact that several of Johnson’s former players will be going for the ultimate prize as well with Abingdon hosting Hopewell in the Class 3 finals on Saturday. AHS seniors such as Chase Hungate, Jake Thacker and Jake O’Quinn debuted on the varsity level with the Falcons while Johnson was at the helm.
Johnson is certain of one thing: getting to this point is something one cannot take for granted.
“You can’t and you never know when it is going to be your year,” Johnson said. “Obviously, this year has been a little crazy [with the COVID-19 pandemic], but our guys have responded the right way. They just want to play, especially this year when you see how many games and school’s seasons are getting canceled. Whatever it takes for us to play is our mentality.”