VHSL BASKETBALL STATE SEMIS: Abingdon's Aaron Williams keeps on building his resume

Aaron Williams has always been considered one of the top high school basketball coaches in the area and the master tactician’s extensive resume continues to grow more impressive.

Abingdon’s 72-59 victory over Northside on Saturday in the VHSL Region 3D finals means that Williams has now taken three different boys basketball programs from far Southwest Virginia to the state tournament as a head coach, the first guy to do that locally since the modern VHSL playoff era began during the 1970-71 season.

He guided the Castlewood Blue Devils to state quarterfinal appearances in 2007 and 2008.

The J.I. Burton Raiders reached the state semifinals in 2013 and 2019 under his tutelage.

The 2021 Abingdon Falcons are in the final four as well.

“It always feels great to advance beyond region play,” Williams said. “Here at Abingdon, I love this team and these players. They are locked in and they are a very intelligent group of players.”

Williams has dedicated himself to a profession that has been rewarding for the Indiana native.