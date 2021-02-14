VHSL BASKETBALL STATE SEMIFINAL PRIMER: Abingdon's Aaron Williams keeps on building his resume

Aaron Williams has always been considered one of the top high school basketball coaches in the area and the master tactician’s extensive resume continues to grow more impressive.
Abingdon’s 72-59 victory over Northside on Saturday in the VHSL Region 3D finals means that Williams has now taken three different boys basketball programs from far Southwest Virginia to the state tournament as a head coach, the first guy to do that locally since the modern VHSL playoff era began during the 1970-71 season.
He guided the Castlewood Blue Devils to state quarterfinal appearances in 2007 and 2008.
The J.I. Burton Raiders reached the state semifinals in 2013 and 2019 under his tutelage.
The 2021 Abingdon Falcons are in the final four as well.
“It always feels great to advance beyond region play,” Williams said. “Here at Abingdon, I love this team and these players. They are locked in and they are a very intelligent group of players.”
Williams has dedicated himself to a profession that has been rewarding for the Indiana native.
“At the end of the day, when a kid calls me Coach I always feel honored and a deep sense of responsibility because of the way I felt about coaches when I was a kid,” Williams said. “When I see a group of kids play unselfishly and for each other and play together as a team and win championships – that is the ultimate.”
The following is a quick look at the five VHSL state semifinal games involving local teams:
BOYS
Class 1
Parry McCluer (10-1) at J.I. Burton (14-2), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: It’s another state tournament trip for Parry McCluer coach Mike Cartolaro. The Emory & Henry College graduate was once an assistant at Ervinton, spent three seasons as the head coach at Virginia High, won four state titles as the boss at Altavista and has Parry McCluer, his alma mater, in the state tourney for the second straight year.
Class 2
Radford (15-0) at Union (14-3), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: This will be the second state tournament game in the history of Union’s program. The Bears lost to Fort Chiswell, 48-47, in the 2012 VHSL Group A, Division 2 quarterfinals.
Class 3
Liberty Christian Academy (12-1) at Abingdon (13-1), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: This is Abingdon’s first trip to the state basketball final four since 1965, when the Falcons beat Greensville County in the VHSL Group II semifinals and then dropped a 65-50 decision to James Blair in the title game on the campus of Virginia Tech.
GIRLS
Class 1
George Wythe (16-0) at Honaker (12-0), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Honaker’s LeeAnna McNulty had 27 points, 19 rebounds and five assists as the Tigers took a 65-59 win over George Wythe in last year’s state quarterfinals.
Class 2
Glenvar (7-4) at Gate City (16-1), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Defending state champion Gate City won its three Region 2D tournament games by scores of 71-30, 47-34 and 58-41.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570