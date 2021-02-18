VHSL BASKETBALL: State final home games used to be common in most VHSL sports, but are rare in basketball

The Vikings also claimed the 1996 VHSL Group A state baseball championship at home with an 8-0 win over Northampton.

That same day, Virginia High won the Group AA crown via a 7-2 victory over Nansemond River at DeVault Stadium

“ We only had three seniors and were not expected to win it,” said VHS coach Mark Daniels. “We were able to host the region finals, state quarterfinals, state semifinals and finals. I am not sure that young bunch could have done what we did if we were not playing at home. It was an advantage and blessing.”

Five of the seven state championships for the Bearcats – 1981, 1983, 1992, 1993, 1996 – came at home.

“ The fans, being able to sleep in your own bed, keep the same daily routine, and the fact you know your own field, I think are important factors that come into play,” Daniels said. “But having that last at-bat probably is the most crucial as in ‘83, ‘92, and ‘93, we won the state championship in the bottom of the last inning.”

Just a few yards from the building where Gate City’s girls will play Luray on Saturday for the title sits Legion Field, the site of Gate City’s victory in the 1997 Group AA, Division 3 football finals.