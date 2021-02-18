VHSL BASKETBALL: State final home games used to be common in most VHSL sports, but are rare in basketball

The boys basketball team at Abingdon High School and the girls hoops squad at Gate City can win state championships in the gyms they call home on Saturday, harkening back to the days when Southwest Virginia squads frequently took titles on their own turf.
The Virginia High School League shifted nearly all of its championships to neutral sites in the late-1990s, but prior to that a rotational system meant local teams could host the finals and there were plenty of coronations in communities in the coalfields and along the Interstate 81 corridor.
Of course, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in this one-year change as the state basketball tournaments had been held at the Siegel Center in Richmond since 2004 and will likely return there again in 2022 barring another unforeseen circumstance.
There will be at least one state title game played on Sunday in far Southwest Virginia too since either Honaker or George Wythe – who meet in Friday’s state semifinals – will host Riverheads in the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball finals.
If Union’s boys beat Radford on Friday, the Bears would host East Rockingham in the VHSL Class 2 boys title game on Sunday.
Big Stone Gap has hosted plenty of big games before.
Powell Valley’s football juggernaut won five of its eight state titles at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap.
The Vikings also claimed the 1996 VHSL Group A state baseball championship at home with an 8-0 win over Northampton.
That same day, Virginia High won the Group AA crown via a 7-2 victory over Nansemond River at DeVault Stadium
“ We only had three seniors and were not expected to win it,” said VHS coach Mark Daniels. “We were able to host the region finals, state quarterfinals, state semifinals and finals. I am not sure that young bunch could have done what we did if we were not playing at home. It was an advantage and blessing.”
Five of the seven state championships for the Bearcats – 1981, 1983, 1992, 1993, 1996 – came at home.
“ The fans, being able to sleep in your own bed, keep the same daily routine, and the fact you know your own field, I think are important factors that come into play,” Daniels said. “But having that last at-bat probably is the most crucial as in ‘83, ‘92, and ‘93, we won the state championship in the bottom of the last inning.”
Just a few yards from the building where Gate City’s girls will play Luray on Saturday for the title sits Legion Field, the site of Gate City’s victory in the 1997 Group AA, Division 3 football finals.
“ I think the biggest advantage was being able to keep a normal routine for a bunch of teenagers,” said Clint Wininger, a linebacker for the Blue Devils that season. “Being able to sleep in your own bed and not have to worry about the travel stuff I think is an advantage. Back then travel-ball was not really a thing for kids, so players did not have that type of experience.”
Gate City scored on its opening drive and cruised to a 24-0 beatdown of Broadway.
“ The last five minutes of the game, all you could hear was the announcer over the public address system telling fans to stay off the fence over in the student section,” Wininger said. “With a few minutes to go in the game the fans broke the fence and rushed the field as the game time expired. With the strong football tradition at Gate City, it was just awesome to celebrate that state championship at home with our fans since it had been 23 years since the last state title and the first one actually won on Legion Field.”
There have been many other instances – Abingdon’s golf team has won three of its four state championships on its home course at Glenrochie Country Club – too numerous to mention here.
However, such occurrences are rare in basketball as neutral sites have been used much longer by the VHSL.
The venues at Virginia High, George Wythe and Marion, as well as Emory & Henry College’s King Center have hosted girls state championship games in the past. Clintwood won the 1985 Group A title at E&H, while Haysi (1996) and Northwood (1997) lost in the Group A finals at the Bearcat Den at VHS.
Combing through the state’s archives, it appears the last time a boys basketball program from far Southwest Virginia hosted a VHSL-sanctioned state title game was March 15, 1940 when Tazewell took a 46-38 win over Suffolk and secured the Group II/Class B championship.
There was such a big turnout for the showdown that some fans were turned away from the jam-packed gym on that Friday evening. Junior Hall and Carl Young scored 15 points apiece as Tazewell triumphed by a 46-38 margin.
George Grimes, who later played for the National Football League’s Detroit Lions, contributed two points that triumph. The Bulldogs were guided by Conley Snidow, who eventually achieved acclaim as a college football coach at Emory & Henry and Wofford.
There won’t be big crowds on Saturday or Sunday – the state has limited basketball crowds to 25 spectators – but the magnitude of getting to host a state championship game is not lost on those involved.
“ I think it’s super cool and I’m very excited to step out on our home court Saturday,” said Gate City sophomore Kayli Dunn. “You don’t hear about that happening around here. We always talk about the Road to Richmond, but this is going to be an experience we will probably never have again by hosting the state championship game. It’s just unheard of honestly and I can’t wait.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570