VHSL BASKETBALL: Richlands among some of the teams back on the first day of practice

RICHLANDS, Va. – Luke Wess has always enjoyed basketball practice at Richlands High School, but the senior’s enthusiasm was ramped up a notch or two on Monday afternoon.
“I look forward to every practice, but I think everybody’s looking more forward to it now,” Wess said. “Especially after nine months out of it.”
The Blue Tornado were among several hoops squads from far Southwest Virginia back on the court as Monday marked the first official day of practice for Virginia High School League basketball teams.
Of course, there were other gyms in the area that remained empty as some school systems have temporarily paused extracurricular activities due to a shift to all-virtual learning models amid the rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
Season-opening games in the Commonwealth can be played Dec. 21, which would be the first VHSL-sanctioned contests since March 12 when Gate City’s girls and John Marshall’s boys won Class 2 titles at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.
The VHSL has implemented a minimum requirement of eight practices prior to the first game, so schedules can change from hour-to-hour and day-to-day as has been the case since March.
“The only thing certain right now in the world is uncertainty,” said Richlands coach Fred Phillips.
That’s why the players and coaches relished Monday’s experience as it was the most energy in the Richlands Middle School gym known as the “House of Hustle” since February.
There were the familiar drills, some five-on-five game simulations and post-practice conditioning in the form of laps around the court. There were also the things that have become common in this global pandemic – temperature checks, bottles of hand sanitizer, no usage of the locker room and the coaches shouting instructions from behind a mask.
Still, the vibe was positive.
“It’s like Christmas morning for somebody who loves basketball,” Phillips said. “We’re tickled to death to be out here.”
The 2019-20 season for the boys hoops team at Richlands ended with a 56-45 loss at Wise County Central in the first round of the Region 2D tournament. Wess (15 points) and Cade Berry (11 points) were among the top performers for the Blues that night and both have returned this season.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a practice like this,” Berry said. “We’re just trying to get better and looking forward to a good season.”
There were 15 players who went through the paces on Monday.
“The numbers are low,” Phillips said. “And I am sure they’ll be low throughout Southwest Virginia with this pandemic.”
VHSL basketball teams will play a truncated 14-game regular-season schedule and all games in all sports will take place from Dec. 21-June 26. However, those plans are subject to change as things are prone to do these days.
“We’ve got to do a good job [during basketball season] and work out some of the kinks,” Phillips said. “So football, volleyball and everything else can get going after our season.”
Basketball season will be anything but typical.
“There was no offseason and no fund-raising,” Phillips said. “We’re behind the eight-ball, but everybody’s behind the eight-ball.”
Some members of the Richlands squad played in travel-ball tournaments in Kingsport, Tennessee, in the offseason, but it will take a while to become sharp after months of inconsistent preparation.
“Probably just trying to stay in shape was the hardest part,” said Richlands senior Ethan Shreve. “You kind of have to work out on your own and your shot is off right now, so you have to work on that.”
As Shreve departed the gym Monday – the locker room was off limits to congregate in and the girls basketball team at Richlands was preparing to take the court under the direction of head coach Aaron Lowe – he didn’t hesitate when asked about the best part of that initial practice.
“Just being able to play with my friends,” Shreve said. “All of us together, working as a team and trying to get better.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
