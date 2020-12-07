VHSL BASKETBALL: Richlands among some of the teams back on the first day of practice

VHSL basketball teams will play a truncated 14-game regular-season schedule and all games in all sports will take place from Dec. 21-June 26. However, those plans are subject to change as things are prone to do these days.

“We’ve got to do a good job [during basketball season] and work out some of the kinks,” Phillips said. “So football, volleyball and everything else can get going after our season.”

Basketball season will be anything but typical.

“There was no offseason and no fund-raising,” Phillips said. “We’re behind the eight-ball, but everybody’s behind the eight-ball.”

Some members of the Richlands squad played in travel-ball tournaments in Kingsport, Tennessee, in the offseason, but it will take a while to become sharp after months of inconsistent preparation.

“Probably just trying to stay in shape was the hardest part,” said Richlands senior Ethan Shreve. “You kind of have to work out on your own and your shot is off right now, so you have to work on that.”