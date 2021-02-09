VHSL BASKETBALL: Region 1C Boys Semifinal Capsule

Region 1C

Narrows (6-4)

at George Wythe (5-1)

The Skinny: George Wythe will try to bounce back from last week’s stunning 44-37 setback to Galax in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament. … Senior Peyton Coe (17 points, three assists per game), freshman Ty Campbell (10 points, 3.5 steals per game) and senior Daniel Goode (seven points seven rebounds per game) are the pace-setters for George Wythe. Campbell is the son of GW athletic director/girls basketball coach Doug Campbell, who was a star at J.I. Burton High School. Goode is a Radford University golf signee. … Narrows suffered a 43-34 loss to defending Region 1C champion Parry McCluer in the finals of the Pioneer District tournament. The Green Wave are led by senior Dalton Bradley (12 points, nine rebounds per game), freshman Kolier Pruett (12 ppg, 51 percent shooting from 3-point range) and junior Logan Green (10 ppg).