VHSL BASKETBALL: Monday night's Region 2D girls basketball tournament capsules

Graham (4-11) at Ridgeview (9-4)

The Skinny: Ridgeview is riding a wave of momentum, having won its last four games. Included in that surge is an overtime win over defending state champion Gate City. … Cassidy Thomas (13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals per game), Hailey Sutherland (14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks) and Brooklyn Frazier (10.2 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals) are the catalysts for Ridgeview. “We started slow and I think a lot of that had to do with getting our young players up to speed during this pandemic,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “We finished strong and hope to carry that into the postseason.” … Ridgeview rolled to wins over Graham in the first round of the regional tournament in 2016 and 2019. … Graham coach Jessica Owens Gunter played basketball at Council High School and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. She also happens to be a lawyer in Bluefield. … Five-foot-10 junior Ella Gunter (14.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals per game) and 5-foot-5 junior Stella Gunter (12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals per game) lead the way for Graham. The G-Girls do not have a senior on their roster. “Our team is young and we started the season with a lot of inexperience,” Jessica Owens Gunter said. “We have grown as a team and as individuals throughout the season. I am proud of their effort and improvement. I am looking forward to regional competition and continued improve of the team.”