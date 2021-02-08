VHSL BASKETBALL: Monday night's Region 2D girls basketball tournament capsules

Region 2D Girls Tournament
First Round
Tazewell (2-15)
at Gate City (13-1)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Setting the pace for defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Gate City is senior Sarah Thompson, an East Tennessee State University signee who is averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.5 steals per game. … Junior Macey Mullins is putting up 7.0 points per game and shooting 38 percent from 3-point range, while junior post player Riley Houseright is contributing 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest. … The only blemish for the Blue Devils was a 67-62 overtime loss to Ridgeview on Jan. 27 … “We haven’t been as consistent as I would have liked for us to be, but that is expected with the lack of practice time,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “However, we’ve had a great week of practice that will hopefully prepare us for tournament time. At this point you have to be ready for everyone. If you don’t show up to play you will get beat.” … Tazewell’s stunning 63-59 victory over Richlands last Wednesday in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament clinched a regional tournament bid for the Bulldogs. Maddie Day’s 14 points and Mallorie Whitaker’s clutch scoring led the way. … It’s the first regional tourney appearance since 2018 for Tazewell, which dropped a 63-39 first-round decision at Ridgeview three years ago.
Up Next: The winner plays either Virginia High or Wise County Central in Wednesday’s regional semifinals.
Wise County Central (10-3) at
Virginia High (9-6)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: This is an intriguing first-round matchup and marks the first meeting between the squads since Central’s 51-35 victory over VHS in the 2018 state semifinals. .. A balanced offensive attack and tenacious defense are once again the calling card for the Warriors of Wise County Central. Hannah Large (11.2 points per game), Jill Sturgill (10.0 ppg), Callie Mullins (7.8 ppg) and Hannah McAmis (7.5 ppg) are among the leaders for head coach Robin Dotson’s club. “These girls have worked hard this year and have been a joy to coach,” Dotson said. “We don't have any superstars, but we have a lot of players that make solid contributions and fit well together. Our strength lies in our defense and our togetherness.” … Central has won five state championships and compiled a 215-50 record since opening in the fall of 2011 following the consolidation of Pound and J.J. Kelly. … Quick junior guard Maria Wilson, post player Madison Worley and 3-point specialist Dianna Spence have played well this season for VHS. “Virginia High will be a challenge for us on their home floor,” Dotson said. “Their ability to shoot the ball and their defensive pressure are things that we will have to overcome.”
Up Next: The winner plays either Gate City or Tazewell in Wednesday’s regional semifinals.
Graham (4-11) at Ridgeview (9-4)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Ridgeview is riding a wave of momentum, having won its last four games. Included in that surge is an overtime win over defending state champion Gate City. … Cassidy Thomas (13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals per game), Hailey Sutherland (14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks) and Brooklyn Frazier (10.2 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals) are the catalysts for Ridgeview. “We started slow and I think a lot of that had to do with getting our young players up to speed during this pandemic,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “We finished strong and hope to carry that into the postseason.” … Ridgeview rolled to wins over Graham in the first round of the regional tournament in 2016 and 2019. … Graham coach Jessica Owens Gunter played basketball at Council High School and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. She also happens to be a lawyer in Bluefield. … Five-foot-10 junior Ella Gunter (14.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals per game) and 5-foot-5 junior Stella Gunter (12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals per game) lead the way for Graham. The G-Girls do not have a senior on their roster. “Our team is young and we started the season with a lot of inexperience,” Jessica Owens Gunter said. “We have grown as a team and as individuals throughout the season. I am proud of their effort and improvement. I am looking forward to regional competition and continued improve of the team.”
Up Next: The winner plays either Marion or Union in Wednesday’s regional semifinals.
Union (5-9) at Marion (13-0)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: This is a first-round rematch from last season when Union earned a 56-43 victory over the homestanding Scarlet Hurricanes. … Union lost three starters – including a pair of 1,000-point career scorers in Emili Brooks and Jayda Smith – off that squad that reached the state semifinals. Meanwhile, Marion has its entire roster intact from a season ago. … A quartet of sophomores (Abby Slagle, Brooke Bailey, Isabella Blagg, Gracy McKinney) and a freshman (Jordan Shuler) are Union’s cornerstones. Slagle is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per contest. “We have a very young team that has improved tremendously and gained much-needed experience throughout the regular season,” said Union coach Kory Bostic. … Marion, Honaker (9-0) and George Wythe (14-0) are the only unbeaten girls basketball teams still standing in far Southwest Virginia. … “This group is unique in that they understand their roles, truly celebrate each other's success and have a tremendous passion for the game,” said Marion coach Sallie Lefler Moss. … Amber Kimberlin (11.9 points, 4.6 steals, 4.0 assists per game), Anna Hagy (11.5 points, 2.5 steals per game) and Hayley Farris (11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds per contest) are the tone-setters for the Scarlet Hurricanes. … Marion’s girls hoops program hasn’t won a regional tournament game since a 48-40 win over Martinsville in the first round of the 2011 Region IV, Division 3 tourney when Taloni Dalton (11 points) and Bailey Ratliff (10 points) led the way for the ‘Canes.
Up Next: The winner plays either Ridgeview or Graham in Wednesday’s regional semifinals.
