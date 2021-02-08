VHSL BASKETBALL: Capsules for the 11 regional tourney games being played Tuesday

BOYS
Region 1D
Grundy (10-4) at Northwood (9-4)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Northwood notched a 70-62 win over Grundy on Jan. 30 as Michael Frye, Cole Rolen and Eli Carter combined to score 63 points. … Carter (20.5 points, 14.3 rebounds, 5.3 blocks per game) and Frye (17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals per game) are the statistical leaders for Northwood. … Grundy finished as Region 1D runner-up last season and advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals. Cade Looney continues to be the cornerstone for the Golden Wave and is averaging 25 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and four blocks per game. He currently has 2,003 career points and more than 1,000 rebounds. “Grundy is an extremely well-coached team with one of the top players in the state of Virginia,” said Northwood coach Tim Johnson. “In order to get a win Tuesday we will need to play our best basketball. We know a player the caliber of Cade Looney will lay it all on the line to keep his season alive and will be a really tough out.” … Johnson is in his first season leading Northwood’s hoops program and is also the school’s head football coach. … Northwood has won just two regional tournament games in program history – a 2008 triumph over Bath County and last year’s victory over Twin Valley.
Up Next: The winner plays at J.I. Burton in Thursday’s regional tournament semifinals.
Twin Springs (12-3) at Honaker (9-4)
Today, 7:30 p.m.
The Skinny: Tyler Webb is in his second season as the head coach at Twin Springs and has the Titans in the Region 1D tournament for the second straight year. … Twin Springs earned a 54-52 overtime win over Eastside on Saturday in the finals of the Cumberland District tournament as Connor Lane came up clutch with 26 points. Lane is averaging 21.5 points per game, while Bradley Owens is putting up 14.8 points per contest. … Webb has compiled a 29-12 record in his two seasons leading his alma mater. He was a star athlete for the Titans and later played basketball at Appalachian State University. … Honaker’s youth movement has produced victories as five freshmen have played vital roles for head coach Waylon Hart’s Tigers. Junior Trajon Boyd and senior T.J. Mullins have provided leadership and scoring for Honaker. “I feel Honaker is similar to us in size and athleticism,” Webb said. “It should be a fun matchup and tournament.”
Up Next: The winner plays at Holston in Thursday’s Region 1D semifinals.
Region 2D
Richlands (6-7) at Union (11-3)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: Union has impressed this season and has not lost to a Class 2 program. The Bears suffered two narrow losses to Science Hill and a setback at Abingdon. … A balanced offensive attack and tenacious defense has led the way for the Bears. Bradley Bunch (17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks per game), Alex Rasnick (17.5 ppg), Sean Cusano (13 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists per game), Noah Jordan (9.0 ppg) and Malachi Jenkins (8.0 ppg) have set the tone. Jordan is shooting 45 percent from 3-point range, while Rasnick has made 44 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. “I’ve been most impressed with how unselfish our team has been so far this year,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “We have learned to share the ball and make the extra pass. However, our defense is what will carry us and win us games from here on out.” … Richlands is in the regional tournament for the sixth straight year. The Blue Tornado earned a first-round regional tourney win over Union in 2017. … Richlands has dealt with some injury issues this season. Cade Berry (21.5 points per game) and Luke Wess (17.5 ppg) are the team’s top scorers.
Up Next: Either Ridgeview or Marion awaits the winner in Thursday’s regional semifinals.
Ridgeview (9-6) at Marion (4-9)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: It’s been a milestone-making season for Ridgeview as the Wolfpack qualified for the regional tournament for the first time in the six-year history of the program. The seven Mountain 7 District wins also established a new high, while senior Gabe Brown will graduate as Ridgeview’s all-time leading scorer. … Brown is averaging 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. He had a 40-point game earlier this season. Sophomore Cannon Hill (15.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg), junior Austin Mullins (8.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and senior Trenton Adkins (6.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg) lead the Wolfpack. Adkins has signed with the football team at the University of Toledo. … Marion finished last in the Southwest District during the regular season, but the sixth-seeded Scarlet Hurricanes were runner-up to Graham in the SWD tournament to clinch a regional tourney berth. Junior Grant Williams averaged 17.7 points in three Southwest District tourney games. … Marion was the final team in far Southwest Virginia to play this season, taking the court for the first time on Jan. 15.
Up Next: The winner plays either Union or Richlands in Thursday’s Region 2D semifinals.
Tazewell (7-8) at Gate City (9-5)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: The Tazewell Bulldogs have authored quite a turnaround as the program went 0-24 two years ago. … Seniors Bryson McCall and Josiah Jordan are team captains and the leading scorers for the Bulldogs, who finished second in the Southwest District regular-season standings. Jordan has had games of 33, 28 and 25 points this winter. … Gate City finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up last season and lost its third straight 2,000-point scorer to graduation as Bradley Dean departed and is now playing at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. … Eli Starnes has been a reliable scorer for head coach Scott Vermillion’s club, while Matthew Gose and Luke Reed have held things down in the post. Newcomers Eli McMurray and Ryan Jessee have also played well. …. “I have a lot of respect for Gate City’s program,” said Tazewell coach Kondwani Patterson. “But we are coming to compete.”
Up Next: The winner plays either Graham or Lee High in Thursday’s regional semifinals.
Lee High (5-7) at Graham (14-0)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Lee High makes the long trip from Ben Hur to Bluefield for the second straight year. The Generals dropped a 75-59 decision at Graham in the first round of last season’s VHSL Region 2D tournament. … Graham is the only unbeaten boys basketball team still standing in far Southwest Virginia and the G-Men have won 13 of their 14 games by double figures. David Graves is averaging 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals per game and shot exceptionally well in the Southwest District tournament. Nick Owens, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw and Zach Dales have been key to Graham’s success as well. … Graham has won 56 straight Southwest District games. … Dylan Fannon and Jaxon Collier are players to watch for Lee, but the Generals haven’t been able to get in a rhythm this season. “We played two games this season with a full roster,” said Lee coach Kevon Honeycutt. “We won both games. COVID-19 truly impacted our season.”
Up Next: Gate City or Tazewell awaits the winner in Thursday’s Region 2D semifinals.
Region 3D
Hidden Valley (1-7) at Abingdon (10-1)
Today, 7:30 p.m.
The Skinny: Abingdon earned the top seed for the Region 3D tournament. The Falcons haven’t played since an 81-51 win over Lee High on Jan. 23 as a COVID-19 exposure led to a two-week quarantine for the team. … Abingdon’s lone loss came to Union on Jan. 16, a defeat the Falcons avenged two days later. … Jake Thacker (14.5 points, 6.0 assists per game), Chase Hungate (17 points, seven rebounds per game), Evan Ramsey (13.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 5.0 blocks per game) and Jake O’Quinn (9.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg) lead a balanced attack for the Falcons. … Hidden Valley was only allowed to play the four other teams in Roanoke County due to COVID-19 restrictions. The lone win for the Titans was a 59-55 victory over Class 2 Glenvar. … Hidden Valley was supposed to play Bassett in a first-round game on Monday, but Bassett withdrew from the tournament due to contract tracing.
Up Next: Cave Spring or Christiansburg plays the winner in Thursday’s semifinals.
GIRLS
Region 1C
Narrows (4-8) at George Wythe (14-0)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: George Wythe is aiming for its second straight Region 1C championship. … The Maroons notched a 58-49 win over Narrows on Jan. 7. … It will be a homecoming of sorts for Bradley Sutphin, who is in his first season as the head coach at Narrows. He was George Wythe’s girls coach from 2010-13 and compiled a 32-61 record. He guided the Pulaski County Cougars to the VHSL Class 4 state finals in 2019. … Mya Robertson (12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals per game), Alyssa Bishop (7.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg), Madi Mann (9.3 ppg, 1.5 apg) and Lainey Stables (5.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg) are the leaders for Narrows. … East Tennessee State University signee Meleah Kirtner is the headliner for George Wythe. “George Wythe is as good as advertised,” Sutphin said. “They beat us at our place earlier this year and we will have to come ready to play for 32 minutes.”
Up Next: The winner meets either Parry McCluer or Grayson County in Thursday’s Region 1C championship game.
Region 1D
Eastside (11-5) at Honaker (9-0)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: This is an intriguing matchup between VHSL postseason regulars. … Honaker was the VHSL Class 1 co-champion last year, sharing the title with Surry County after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prevented the title game from being played in Richmond. Surry County opted out of the 2020-21 season. … LeeAnna McNulty (20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals per game), Halle Hilton (14 ppg), Akilah Boyd (13 ppg), Kylie Vance and Lara McClanahan are varsity veterans for Honaker. McNulty has signed with the University of Pikeville. … This will be Honaker’s first game since Jan. 29. … Eastside’s losses have come to Thomas Walker (twice), Wise County Central (twice) and Abingdon. Those three teams advanced to their respective regional tournaments. … Eastside won its sixth straight Cumberland District tournament title on Saturday as Chloe Powers sank the game-winning 3-pointer in the final moments of a 58-57 triumph over Thomas Walker. Anna Whited (16.6 points per game), Kacie Jones (13.5 ppg), Powers (12.0 ppg) and Taylor Clay (8.0 ppg) have provided a spark all season for Eastside. … The Spartans lost to Honaker in the 2019 regional tournament semifinals. “Playing the opening game at the defending state co-champs is a tough draw,” said Eastside coach Barry Ruff. “But if you are gonna be there at the end, you gotta play everyone at some point. Why not now?”
Up Next: The winner goes to Rural Retreat for a regional semifinal game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Grundy (10-2) at Chilhowie (5-2)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Despite having just one starter back in the fold and a first-year head coach in Hannah Stiltner, Grundy has quietly put together a solid season with a youthful roster. The only two losses for the Golden Wave have come to Honaker. … Freshman Madison Looney (14.6 points, 10.0 rebounds per game), Jessi Looney (11.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Heileigh Vencill (9.9 ppg) and Haylie Payne (9.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg) are the statistical leaders for Grundy. … Chilhowie won last week’s Hogoheegee District tournament and the Warriors have one of the area’s top scorers in Katie Barr. Head coach Mark Halsey’s team missed a large chunk of the season due to coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantining protocols. … Chilhowie collected a 41-38 win over Grundy in the first round of the 2018 Region 1D tournament.
Up Next: Thomas Walker will host the winner in a regional semifinal game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Region 3D
Lord Botetourt (5-3) at Abingdon (6-5)
Today, 5:30 p.m.
The Skinny: These teams meet in the regional tournament for the fourth straight year. Lord Botetourt beat the Falcons in the finals of last season’s Region 3D tournament. “We know Lord Botetourt just as well as anybody in our region,” said AHS coach Jimmy Brown. “We just can’t avoid each other in the postseason. I know they will be prepared for us and we’ll be prepared for them. It should be a great game.” … Both teams have a new look from last season. “[Abingdon’s] in the same situation as us, having lost four starters from their team a year ago to graduation,” said Lord Botetourt coach Renee Favaro. “We are both young and inexperienced, but I know they are well-coached and feel there’s a lot of mutual respect between our programs.” … Lord Botetourt is led by Grace Taylor (14.8 points per game), point guard Briana Myers (6.0 ppg, 6.6 assists per game, 4.1 steals per game) and Ally Spangler (9.7 ppg). Myers has signed to play soccer at Liberty University. … Morgan Blevins (19.7 ppg, 10.2 rpg) and Randi Osborne (10.4 ppg) have paced Abingdon all season. Blevins will play volleyball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Up Next: Either Cave Spring, Bassett or Christiansburg will play the winner in Thursday’s semifinals