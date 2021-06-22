VHSL BASEBALL: Two knee surgeries didn't prevent Kyle Plemmons from making a return to baseball field for Chilhowie Warriors

As the wild pitch eluded Marion High School’s catcher, Chilhowie senior Kyle Plemmons alertly took off from first base and slid safely into the bag at second.
That play occurred about midway through the season-opener back on April 29 and was a normal sequence and a mundane moment for most people in attendance, but for Plemmons it signified much more.
This is a kid who endured two surgeries to repair the ACL in the same knee in the span of nine months.
This is a guy who went through the rigorous eight-month rehabilitation process not once, but twice.
Plemmons conquered the pain, the doubts and the frustration in the determined pursuit of returning for his final season of high school baseball and that cloud of dust he created while sliding into second base less than two months ago showed that all that hard work hadn’t been for naught.
The comeback was complete.
“ After that, I turned a corner and began thinking less and less of my knee and began to feel like my old self,” Plemmons said. “And it just felt amazing to be back on the field with my teammates I’ve grown up with.”
The inspiring tale is not complete, however, as Plemmons will be on the field today when Chilhowie (12-3-1) faces the Auburn Eagles (12-3) at 5 p.m. in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals at Christiansburg High School.
Plemmons enters the game with a .396 batting average, a .543 on-base percentage, 15 RBIs, 22 runs and a smile worn by a grateful individual who is relishing every moment of this opportunity.
“ With everything I’ve been through,” Plemmons said. “Being a part of this team has been extraordinary.”
***
If it wasn’t enough that Chilhowie High School’s football team suffered a 21-14 loss at Narrows on Sept. 13, 2019, Kyle Plemmons saw his season end in agonizing fashion in just the third game of the season.
“ I was playing tight end at the time,” Plemmons said. “A reverse play was called and my job was to loop around and hit the defensive end. When I planted to make the loop my knee caved in and I felt a pop and I knew instantly that it wasn’t just a scraped elbow or something like that, it could very possibly be a season-ending injury.”
His intuition was correct.
Surgery soon followed on the right knee and while he was unable to play baseball – the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic – he geared up for his return to football.
When the VHSL gave the go-ahead for teams to start workouts last June, the unfathomable happened.
Five minutes into the first official conditioning session – while taking part in something called the T-drill, an exercise for speed – Plemmons planted and a familiar sensation returned.
“ I instantly knew what had happened,” Plemmons said. “It was a feeling of disbelief, then heartbreak and disappointment, knowing I would have to go through the long eight month process of recovery all over again, not knowing if I would be able to return to my senior year of athletics.”
What were the odds?
“ The doctor told Kyle there was a 99 percent success rate with the surgery,” said Jeff Robinson, Chilhowie’s baseball and football coach. “So, he was the one percent.”
Another surgery was scheduled, more lonely hours of rehab loomed and another season was lost.
“ Kyle is an incredibly positive person,” Robinson said. “He handled the second injury about as well as one could.”
However, he wouldn’t just sulk on the sidelines for the Warriors during football season, which was played in the spring.
“ Kyle was a really good defensive end – smart, with impeccable technique and a nose for the football,” Robinson said. “I was not going to let him not be a part of his senior football season. I coach the defensive ends and I told him if he wasn’t going to play, he was going to coach the defensive ends.
“ He showed up at practice every day he did not have rehab and I regularly turned over the defensive ends to him. We called him Coach Plemmons. On game nights, I would have Kyle talk to the ends on the sidelines and coach them up. I told him if the defensive ends ever did anything good, I was their coach. But if they messed up, it was on him. He must have done a good job. Jordan Williams was named second-team all-state as a defensive all-purpose player and played primarily defensive end.”
***
The impact Plemmons and his pals have had on Chilhowie’s baseball program runs deep.
“ When Kyle was in the seventh grade, his dad, Junior, coached a travel baseball team made up of Chilhowie, Marion, Northwood and Holston kids called the Northfork Riverdogs,” Robinson said. “I approached Junior about trying to put together an all Chilhowie team to play in a new middle school baseball league and Junior agreed. … The core of that team is what makes up most of this year’s team. I remember when I first approached Junior with the idea for forming this team, we both agreed that we could look back one day and say that it was the best thing we ever did.”
Robinson has cited team chemistry and resiliency as strengths of the 2021 Chilhowie Warriors and nobody embodies that spirit more than Kyle Plemmons.
“ Kyle is a very cerebral baseball player,” Robinson said. “He makes up for a lack of athleticism that comes from wearing a bulky brace by being smart and knowing the game. Whenever he can’t get to a foul ball or leg out a throw on the bases we usually say, ‘Kyle would have had that two ACL surgeries ago.’ “
Despite the mental and physical scars from two surgeries, Plemmons has powered through and has raised his batting average by 78 points in the playoffs. He had four hits and five RBIs last Friday in a 16-9 victory over Eastside in the Region 1D championship game.
When life gave Kyle Plemmons lemons … well, he knew what do.
“ He is always positive,” said Chilhowie ace pitcher Daniel Hutton. “And he is one of our leaders.”