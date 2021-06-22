VHSL BASEBALL: Two knee surgeries didn't prevent Kyle Plemmons from making a return to baseball field for Chilhowie Warriors

“ I instantly knew what had happened,” Plemmons said. “It was a feeling of disbelief, then heartbreak and disappointment, knowing I would have to go through the long eight month process of recovery all over again, not knowing if I would be able to return to my senior year of athletics.”

What were the odds?

“ The doctor told Kyle there was a 99 percent success rate with the surgery,” said Jeff Robinson, Chilhowie’s baseball and football coach. “So, he was the one percent.”

Another surgery was scheduled, more lonely hours of rehab loomed and another season was lost.

“ Kyle is an incredibly positive person,” Robinson said. “He handled the second injury about as well as one could.”

However, he wouldn’t just sulk on the sidelines for the Warriors during football season, which was played in the spring.

“ Kyle was a really good defensive end – smart, with impeccable technique and a nose for the football,” Robinson said. “I was not going to let him not be a part of his senior football season. I coach the defensive ends and I told him if he wasn’t going to play, he was going to coach the defensive ends.