VHSL Baseball State Finals Capsules

Class 2
Poquoson (13-2) at Lebanon (18-0)
Today, 1 p.m.
The Skinny: The Lebanon Pioneers are trying to win the first state title in program history after previous runner-up finishes in 1991, 2015 and 2019. … University of Virginia signee Matthew Buchanan is the headliner for Lebanon as the left-handed pitcher is 6-0 and has not allowed a run in 44 2/3 innings. He is also hitting .390 with 30 runs scored and 19 RBIs. ... Lebanon will have its full arsenal of pitchers available as Seth Buchanan (7-0, 1.80 ERA, 52 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched), Preston Steele (3-0) and Dagan Barton (2-0) can go today as well. … Steele (.596, five home runs, 40 RBIs, nine doubles, four triples, 33 runs), Anthony Houchins (.481, 18 RBIs), Seth Buchanan (.434, 19 RBIs), Hunter Hertig (.380, 28 RBIs), Zach Hertig (.370, 19 RBIs) and Barton (.320, 17 RBIs) are powerful parts of Lebanon’s loaded lineup. … Lebanon’s roster features seven seniors. … This will be Lebanon’s last game as a Class 2 school. The Pioneers will move to Class 1 and compete in the Hogoheegee District beginning in the fall. … Poquoson previously won Group AA state titles in 2001, 2009 and 2010. The Islanders earned an 11-1 win over Lebanon in the 2001 state semifinals on the strength of a six-run first inning. “I was an assistant on the staff that beat Lebanon in 2001,” said Poquoson coach Kenny Bennett. “I remember them being a very good team and us having to play very well that day to beat them. That was our breakthrough year as a program. We had lost several times in the quarterfinals and that was our first time making the Jubilee format [in Salem], so I remember that part well.” … Poquoson has won 12 in a row after a 1-2 start to the season. The Islanders are led at the plate by Josh Markley (.510, 16 RBIs), Justin Bradshaw (.411, 20 RBIs), Chase Horton (.396), Isaiah Dickerson (.395), Nick Mastrogianakis (.326, 11 RBIs), Cianan Moaratty (.311, six doubles, 16 RBIs), Robbie Check (.298, 14 RBIs), and Bluefield College signee Gabe Ford (.262, 12 RBIs). The pitching staff is headlined by Bradshaw (5-1, one save, 0.35 ERA), Maxim Fritts (7-0, 2.25 ERA) and Wyatt Helsel (0-0, 3.76 ERA). … Poquoson has had battles against Southwest Virginia opponents in multiple sports this year. Lebanon finished as runner-up to the Islanders in the team standings at the VHSL Class 2 state wrestling tournament. Wise County Central beat Poquoson in the girls tennis state finals, while John Battle bested the Islanders in the boys tennis state finals. … A team from far Southwest Virginia hasn’t finished a baseball season both unbeaten and as state champions since the J.J. Kelly Indians in 1991. …Fans must purchase tickets in advance of today’s game via the GoFan app on the VHSL website.
Class 3
Independence (12-4) at Abingdon (17-0)
Today, 1 p.m.
The Skinny: Abingdon is aiming for its first state baseball title after three previous runner-up finishes. ….
William King High School (the forerunner to AHS) lost 18-3 to Woodrow Wilson of Portsmouth in a 1923 VHSL championship game played in Charlottesville. Abingdon suffered a 6-4 setback at Park View-Sterling in the 1984 Group AA finals, while the Falcons dropped a 13-8, eight-inning decision to Spotsylvania in the 2018 Class 3 title game in Salem. … Current AHS seniors Ethan Ketron, Luke Francisco, Caleb Collins and Chase Hungate played as freshmen in the 2018 finals, while Brant Boggs, Jake Thacker and Jake O’Quinn were reserves. … That 2018 Abingdon team featured four guys who played, or are still playing, Division I baseball – Thomas Francisco (East Carolina), Cade Hungate (Florida State/Liberty), Tanner Barrs (Radford) and Kevin Christy (East Tennessee State). “I think the expectations were probably a little lower for this team than they were for that 2018 group,” said AHS coach Mark Francisco. “This group has kind of been under the radar their whole careers, but all they’ve been able to do is win.” … Jake O’Quinn (.481, one home run, 20 RBIs), Ethan Gibson (.460, 30 RBIs), Chase Hungate (.440, one home run, 22 RBIs), Caleb Collins (.431), Ethan Ketron (.421, two home runs, 17 RBIs), Luke Francisco (.409, 22 walks, 30 runs) and Jake Thacker (.359) are the cornerstones of Abingdon’s lineup. Hungate (7-0, 0.97 ERA) and Gibson (6-0, 0.99 ERA) lead the way on the mound. Gibson went the distance in Abingdon’s semifinal win over Liberty Christian Academy. … Mark Francisco is one of two graduates of Clinch Valley College/University of Virginia’s College at Wise who will coach in VHSL state baseball title games today. Tommy Meier has Broad Run to the Class 4 finals. … Independence is in its second year of existence as the school opened in the fall of 2019. The Tigers have six players on their roster who have signed or committed with NCAA Division I programs. … Pitcher Jackson McDonald, outfielder Tyler Fetterman and designated hitter Brandon Clarke were first-team all-Region 3B honorees this season. Sam Davies, Bryce Dolby, David Mendez Reyes and Josh Hand earned second-team honors for the Tigers. … Independence head coach Joe McDonald previously led the baseball programs at McLean, George C. Marshall and John Champe. … This will not be the first time an Independence team has competed in Abingdon this year. The Tigers finished as runner-up after losing on a playoff hole to Abingdon in the VHSL Class 3 state golf tournament at Glenrochie Country Club. … The 1991 J.J. Kelly Indians were the last baseball team from far Southwest Virginia to finish a season both unbeaten and as state champs. … Fans must purchase tickets in advance of today’s game via the GoFan app on the VHSL website.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570