VHSL BASEBALL: Other teams have taken it on the chin from the Abingdon Falcons and Jake O'Quinn is among the reasons

Here’s a rallying cry for Abingdon High School’s baseball team as the Falcons prepare for the state semifinals: Win with Chin.

That would be the nickname bestowed upon senior first baseman/outfielder/relief pitcher Jake O’Quinn, who has been one of Southwest Virginia’s top hitters this spring and will look to continue his torrid pace at the plate today when Abingdon (16-0) faces the Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs (13-2) in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals at Liberty University.

So, what’s the deal with that unique moniker?

“ The nickname was actually given to me by our center fielder, Caleb Collins,” O’Quinn explained. “We were in Richmond for a 9 and 10 year old Little League state All-Star Tournament and we were getting ready to head to our game. Caleb looked at me and called me O’Chin, because as a kid I was pretty chubby, so I had what they called a butt chin. And after a while it turned into Chin and has stuck ever since.”

Adolescent hijinks and silly sobriquet aside, baseball has been serious business for O’Quinn this spring. He’s hitting .500 (21-for-42) with one home run and 20 RBIs, while he’s compiled a 1.34 ERA in four appearances on the mound.