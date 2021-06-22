VHSL BASEBALL: Other teams have taken it on the chin from the Abingdon Falcons and Jake O'Quinn is among the reasons

Here’s a rallying cry for Abingdon High School’s baseball team as the Falcons prepare for the state semifinals: Win with Chin.
That would be the nickname bestowed upon senior first baseman/outfielder/relief pitcher Jake O’Quinn, who has been one of Southwest Virginia’s top hitters this spring and will look to continue his torrid pace at the plate today when Abingdon (16-0) faces the Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs (13-2) in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals at Liberty University.
So, what’s the deal with that unique moniker?
“ The nickname was actually given to me by our center fielder, Caleb Collins,” O’Quinn explained. “We were in Richmond for a 9 and 10 year old Little League state All-Star Tournament and we were getting ready to head to our game. Caleb looked at me and called me O’Chin, because as a kid I was pretty chubby, so I had what they called a butt chin. And after a while it turned into Chin and has stuck ever since.”
Adolescent hijinks and silly sobriquet aside, baseball has been serious business for O’Quinn this spring. He’s hitting .500 (21-for-42) with one home run and 20 RBIs, while he’s compiled a 1.34 ERA in four appearances on the mound.
“ I simply try to focus on just going up to the plate with no fear,” O’Quinn said. “I’ve always been one to let my head get to me and I’ve just tried to maintain a mindset that I can do anything as long as I believe in myself.”
Abingdon coach Mark Francisco likes his star player’s unselfish approach.
“ He’s consistently given his best effort at all times,” Francisco said. “A great teammate that cares more about the success of the team than any personal accolades.”
The one home run on his stat line will be a clout that’s certainly not to be forgotten by those who witnessed it.
In the first inning of last Friday’s Region 3D title game, O’Quinn turned on a 95 mile-per-hour fastball from William Byrd ace Tyler Dean and deposited it over the fence in left field.
“ I definitely wouldn’t say I was expecting it, but it didn’t surprise me,” O’Quinn said. “I think just constant work, preparation and trust in God is what led to it. … That was actually my first varsity home run in all of my four years and I wouldn’t have wanted it to happen at any other time.”
Abingdon eventually prevailed, 2-1, on Chase Hungate’s walk-off RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“ All the work we have put in as a team is showing and I think it will lead us to success in not only this season, but after high school as well,” O’Quinn said.
O’Quinn played a valuable role for Abingdon’s basketball team, which finished as VHSL Class 3 state runner-up in February. The Falcons are one win away from getting a finals berth on the baseball diamond too.
“ This year has been unbelievable,” O’Quinn said. “To have such success in both sports is a blessing. It’s been a great way to end my senior year, especially after everything with COVID and the struggles we’ve been through.”
The struggles have been non-existent during baseball season for the guy they call Chin.
“ This has been one of my favorite seasons throughout high school so far,” O’Quinn said. “Having our season cut very short last year [due to the pandemic] has sparked us to take advantage of this season. It has been such a fun ride and I don’t want to see it end.”