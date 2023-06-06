BRISTOL, Va. – Noah Sills has had some pretty memorable moments in Salem, Virginia, and the John Battle High School junior hopes to book a return trip to the city located a little more than two hours north on Interstate 81 this evening.

Whether as a starting pitcher, relief pitcher, first baseman or third baseman, Sills has been a key contributor as Battle (19-7) defended its Region 2D championship and is in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament for the second straight spring.

The Trojans host the Patrick County Cougars (22-5) today at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals and one thing is certain: Sills will be raring and ready to go.

“Noah brings a competitive spirit to the team,” said John Battle sophomore Evan Hankins. “He can get hyped up easy. When he’s throwing good, nobody talks to him because he’s so locked in and if we try to talk to him he shakes us off.”

Proving once again that above all else, Sills wants to win.

“He is one of the most competitive guys on the team,” said teammate Landon Odum. “He is always making something a competition during practice or just hanging out.”

Sills has compiled a 6-1 record with four saves and a 2.00 ERA on the mound. He was the winning pitcher in an 8-0 win over Wise County Central in the semifinals of the Region 2D tourney.

“I had a bad start, I think it was against Lee, early in the year,” Sills said. “I nailed a kid in the head and did some things that you don’t want to do as a starting pitcher. I’ve settled in and kind of got my velocity where I am liking it right now and my control is better and that’s helped me out a lot more.”

Sills is the prototypical swingman as he can start or relieve, give the Trojans one inning or seven.

“I like closing because you can come in and throw as hard as you want and don’t have to save all your energy. You get an inning, so let’s go,” Sills said. “I also like starting because you have to pace yourself to make it through all seven innings and have stamina.”

What has helped Sills with that stamina is how he spends his winters.

Sills was a regional champ in the 190-pound weight class during wrestling season and placed sixth at the state tournament.

“Noah is a gamer,” said Battle wrestling coach William Greening. “When the lights go on and it’s time to perform, he shows up positive and truly thrives in it. He has a great mentality that allows him to leave any losses behind him and move forward with a winning mindset to his next match.”

He wrestled under the bright lights of the Salem Civic Center at the state tourney, a thrill for every high school grappler in the Commonwealth.

“It’s insane,” Sills said. “Our team sat next to [perennial powerhouse] Grundy’s school and they had a ton of fans and they were loud. That was intense.”

Just across the parking lot from the Civic Center is Salem Memorial Ballpark, the facility where Sills was the winning pitcher in a state semifinal game against Buckingham County last season.

He struck out two, was helped by two double plays and scattered nine hits in a 4-3 victory.

“It was big confidence boost,” Sills said. “That is a pitcher’s park at Salem and it helped me a lot. I only had a couple of strikeouts but that is where I learned to trust my defense. During the season I had struggled with trying to strike everyone out and doing too much. That game kind of carried into the season. I know my defense has my back and in my opinion we have one of the best teams defensively in the state.”

Sills seems to get better as the game goes on and that goes back to his background on the mat.

He had wrestled as a youth and then resumed the sport after his freshman year of his high school to get in better shape.

“I noticed I was gassed after maybe three or four innings,” Sills said. “My mom [Amanda Sills] thought I should start wrestling again too. The mental toughness you have to have translates into a baseball game. Going six or seven innings knowing you have to do this or do that to complete your task.”

Sills doesn’t get rattled.

“Stepping on the mat the nerves go away and stepping on the mound the nerves go away,” Sills said. “The mound is like my safe space where I can control what I can control.”

John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble is confident with the right-hander on the bump. It’s not known which of Battle’s pitchers will get the start tonight.

“I love Noah and his energy and enthusiasm toward the game,” Gobble said “He’s always upbeat and positive.”

Three more wins and Battle can secure the program’s first state championship since 2001.

Sills would like to help seal the deal in whatever way he can.

“Nobody really expected us to go to the state finals last year,” Sills said. “This year there have been a higher expectations and I think somewhat we are living up to those expectations right now. … Going off that I feel pretty good about going into state and our odds.”

Marion (14-10) makes its first-ever state tournament appearance tonight in a Class 2 quarterfinal game at Alleghany. Alleghany (19-2) is in its final week a school before consolidating with Covington and Averett University signee Halen Lowman – the cousin of Gate City High School basketball legend and 2023 NBA slam dunk contest champion Mac McClung – is a top player for the Mountaineers.

Lebanon (23-2) hosts Narrows (20-2) and Chilhowie (17-9) meets Auburn (22-2) at 6 p.m. at Christiansburg High School in Class 1 quarterfinal games.

Complete capsule previews of all the state tournament contests are available at HeraldCourier.com.