The Virginia High School League approved a plan for the 2020-21 sports calendar on Monday morning during an Executive Committee meeting and the vote means high school football will be played in the spring.
Winter sports would be held Dec. 14-Feb. 20 (with the first contests being Dec. 28), the traditional fall sports season would run from Feb. 15-May 1 (with the first games scheduled for March 1) and spring sports would be scheduled from April 12-June 26 (with the first play date set for April 26).
