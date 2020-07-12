David Pennington’s participation in the 1977 Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star football game lasted all of three plays. That’s because a pass route he ran on third down in the first quarter resulted in pain for the John Battle standout.
“It was a quick look-in pass from the right side of the field,” Pennington said. “I made my move, but the ball was thrown behind me just as I jetted inside. Reaching back with my left hand to attempt to reel it in, the ball passed my fingertips and a defender came in with a cross arm hit and drove me to the turf with his helmet firmly jammed into my left shoulder.”
That defender was a human missile known as Kenny Easley from Oscar F. Smith High School in Chesapeake. Easley would star as a strong safety for the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks from 1981-87 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame three years ago.
Pennington would go on to play at Concord University (known as Concord College then) in West Virginia, and when his shoulder gets sore these days he can pinpoint it back to that July night at Richmond City Stadium.
“It was a hard hit, but the awkward angle gave it an extra punch – the hardest hit I had ever experienced on the football field,” Pennington said. “When I came off the field, Don Williams [of the West coaching staff and the boss at Pennington High School in Lee County] was waiting with the trainer and said, ‘That was a pretty tough lick. You OK?’ Holding my left arm I replied ‘Yep, that one hurt,’ and rotated it around hoping to shake it off.
“But no, just as my arm reached the top of my head a pain like none other shot through my body. I was loaded on an ambulance and headed to the hospital; separated shoulder, end of game. It was a tough hit, but the toughest part was having to leave the game.”
If you’re going to get knocked out of a game, at least it was by a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. By the way, the East squad blanked the West 21-0 that night as Easley and Lafayette’s Lawrence Taylor, another future NFL superstar, showed signs of things to come.
During its heyday, the VHSCA All-Star Games were about as high of an honor as an athlete in the Commonwealth could receive as Group A, AA and AAA athletes tested their skills against one another.
It was a perfect tune-up to the NCAA Division I level for some athletes.
For others who had no plans to play past high school, it marked their final games.
For all of them, it was the chance to have a brush with greatness and compete with, and against, legendary figures they’d be watching on television for years to come.
***
Todd Kirk starred for the Pennington Bobcats and later started at center for the University of Tennessee Volunteers. A career highlight was playing well for the West in a 21-12 win over the East in the 1983 VHSCA All-Star football game in Charlottesville.
“All-Star games are usually about how much playing time one’s get,” Kirk said. “In the ’83 game’s case, because the East was so loaded with talent and so heavily favored, one couldn’t help but revel in the victory. … Looking back, I think being around so many talented players made such an impression.”
The East team featured the top lineman in the country in Robert Banks (Hampton) and a stud running back in D.J. Dozier (Kempsville). Both later played in the NFL and Dozier also had a stint in Major League Baseball.
“I thought D.J. Dozier looked like a prototype player in the game,” Kirk said. “His body control and size made him special.”
Kirk provided protection for a future NFL quarterback in Scott Secules, who was a backup for the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots from 1988-1993.
“The most unbelievable story is this and it’s true,” Kirk said. “Scott Secules, our starting QB, and the other game captains are walking out for the pregame coin toss. While walking, he scuffed his foot on the turf and broke a bone in his foot. Although it limited his playing time, he threw the ball all over the field and really won the game for us.”
***
Ronde and Tiki Barber of Cave Spring were the headliners in the 1993 VHSCA All-Star football game in Hampton. Wonder how they felt about Abingdon’s Jamie Harless, a teammate of theirs on the West squad?
“Ronde and Tiki thought I was the craziest guy they had ever met,” Harless said.
That goes back to the week of practice when Cornell Brown (E.C. Glass) speared Harless in the tailbone during a live scrimmage. Fluid built up on his tailbone and Harless missed some practice time, but he wasn’t going to travel all the way to the Tidewater region and not play.
“I had a big fluid sack and I ended up getting a sharp object and cutting that thing open myself,” Harless said. “Bled that thing out.”
Harless had two sacks as the West won, while Tiki Barber scored three touchdowns. Both Tiki and Ronde played at the University of Virginia and were NFL Pro Bowlers.
“I was standing on the sideline with Aaron Fuller from Lebanon and our West team ran a toss sweep to Tiki,” Harless said. “A kid had an angle on him, but he went by us and I said to Fuller, ‘Big man, I ain’t never seen speed like that before.’ ”
Many years later, Harless was at a track meet in Roanoke when a fellow coach introduced him to Geraldine Barber, Tiki and Ronde’s mom.
“I told her I played with her sons in that All-Star Game and she said ‘My boys came home and they told me about this guy who cut himself open after he got fluid built up on his tailbone. They said he was the craziest guy they’d ever met.’ I said, ‘Ma’am that was me,’ ” Harless said. “I told her she set with my mom at the game. Small world.”
***
Anthony Poindexter (Jefferson Forest) and Tim Johnson (Thomas Walker) formed quite the tandem in the secondary in the 1994 VHSCA All-Star football game as the West won a defensive struggle over the East by a 6-0 margin.
Poindexter returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter for the game’s only score. Poindexter was the 1998 Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year at the University of Virginia and won a Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens before injuries derailed his career.
“Anthony was an absolute freak,” Johnson said. “The most impressive thing about him was just how good of a guy he was. Some of the power-five guys didn’t talk or hang out with the other guys. He wasn’t like that. We got to know each other really well that week.”
Meanwhile, Johnson preserved the shutout – and the win – by intercepting Matoaca’s Craig Akins with 37 seconds left at the West 15-yard line. Akins later played at Colorado State.
“There were many funny memories, but one that sticks out is how much talk the East did all week about how Ken Oxendine [of Thomas Dale] was going to go nuts on us,” Johnson said “When the smoke cleared I think he had like 25 yards rushing.”
***
Lebanon’s Nathan McGlothlin rushed for 39 yards as the West earned a 23-14 win in the 1995 VHSCA All-Star football game.
He also got his first look at Dre Bly, a speedster from Western Branch whose career would include All-American honors at the University of North Carolina, a Super Bowl title with the St. Louis Rams and a two-time Pro Bowler with the Detroit Lions. He was on the East squad.
“We knew he was going to UNC, so he was probably pretty good, but it wasn’t like it was Florida State or some perennial powerhouse that made everyone sit up and take notice,” McGlothlin said. “For most of the game, we played a ground control game on offense, so he didn’t get much of a chance to stand out on defense. But then there was the return. I want to say it was a punt return, but it may have been a kickoff. Either way, Dre got the ball at maybe the 5 or 10 yard line and probably covered 300 yards running forwards, sideways, backwards and around pretty much everyone on our team to score. It brought them within a couple points of catching up, but we all knew it was something amazing. You couldn’t help but admire it. I definitely made a note to watch out for him after that. It was probably the single most athletic football play I’ve personally seen that didn’t involve Michael Vick.”
***
Speaking of Michael Vick, he was a playmaker from Warwick when he helped the East earn a 30-16 win over the West in the 1998 VHSCA All-Star football game in Hampton.
Clintwood’s Paul Linkous got an up close look at the game-changer.
“I felt like there was no way we could lose until about the first series or two on defense when I had to face Michael Vick,” Linkous said. “He was playing wide receiver then and Ronald Curry [from Hampton] was the quarterback. That was just a different level of speed and agility I hadn’t seen before. I am, however, very proud of the fact I managed a tackle on the future Virginia Tech and pro QB.”
***
Gate City’s Jamie Blanton contributed a RBI double to the West’s 5-0 win over the East in the 2001 VHSCA All-Star baseball game.
“I can’t tell you who I hit it off of,” Blanton said. “I’d love to tell you it was off Justin Verlander, but at that time nobody really knew who he was.”
Verlander was selected to represent Goochland on the East roster that summer.
Future MLB catcher Wyatt Toregas (South Lakes) and eventual Clemson University ace Tyler Lumsden (Cave Spring) starred for the winning squad.
“My biggest memory is getting to catch Tyler in the bullpen when he was warming up before the game,” Blanton said. “His breaking stuff was unbelievable. I had never seen anything like it at that level. I held my own, but I will say it was hard to keep up with his breaking stuff. My hands weren’t used to having to be that quick.”
***
Whenever former J.J. Kelly standout Julie Adkins would watch the women’s basketball team at the University of Tennessee play on television from 1999-2003, she’d always point out a fact regarding the star guard for the Lady Vols.
“I reminded everyone watching with me, ‘Did you know that Kara Lawson is from Virginia and was my teammate when I played in the All-Star Game?” Adkins would comment.
Adkins and Lawson (West Springfield) did team up as the West rolled to a 95-68 win over the East in the 1999 VHSCA All-Star girls hoops game as Lawson went for 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
“I was star-struck,” Adkins said. “She was heading to play for Pat Summitt at UT and she was on our team. So talented and such a smart player. I believe I had her autograph my All-Star program. Actually, all the athletes that played that summer got her autograph.”
***
Ralph Sampson was the most famous high school basketball player in the country in 1979 and the 7-footer from Harrisonburg attracted attention wherever he went, including the VHSCA All-Star boys hoops game in Richmond.
“The game had to be moved to the Coliseum from the original site to accommodate the crowd,” said Marc Quesenberry from Galax, who competed in the contest alongside David Poe from Pennington. “It seemed like the game was delayed a bit so everybody could get there.”
An exhausted Sampson had just competed in the Pan American Games, but still scored 11 points. Another future NBA big man – Petersburg’s Mark West –had 11 points too as the East earned a 70-67 triumph.
“Unless you’re out there on the court with [Sampson], it’s hard to explain the size,” Quesenberry said. “He made the rim look like it was nine-feet high. Then you throw in Mark West.”
***
The layup Dale Jackson converted in the 1986 VHSCA All-Star boys basketball game in Lynchburg was memorable for the Rich Valley standout as it came while being defended by the best player on the floor – J.R. Reid from Kempsville.
“I guess if I had a signature move during my career it was a reverse layup from underneath the basket,” Jackson said. “I did that move against Mr. Reid and scored. The funny part is that my eyes were shut and I didn’t even get to see the ball go in. As I was in the middle of the move, he came at me and apparently I closed my eyes bracing for the impact that never came.”
Reid earned MVP honors after dominating with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a victory for the East squad. He later starred at the University of North Carolina and had a solid NBA career, most notably with the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs.
“J.R. Reid was in a class by himself during that All-Star game,” Jackson said. “His strength and size were like nothing that most of the other players were accustomed to playing against, especially me. Playing in the Hogoheegee District, I had the pleasure of playing against some talented guys, but nothing prepared me for his talent or size. … It’s neat that I can now tell my kids and grandkids that I played against a former Tar Heel and Spur.”
***
The West roster for the 2002 VHSCA All-Star boys basketball game featured Brad Nuckles and Benji Jackson from Council, one of the smallest schools in the state.
It also featured the state’s biggest name at the time: Cave Spring’s JJ Redick.
“It felt like a big accomplishment and nice exclamation point at the end of my high school career to be selected to play in the All-Star game,” Jackson said. “Then, I checked who was on the roster and noticed JJ Redick.”
Redick had taken a summer school class at Duke University the morning of the game and then arrived at the Hampton Coliseum that evening. He finished with just seven points and never found his shooting stroke as the West dropped a 95-82 decision to the East.
“He definitely struggled that night,” Jackson said. “He was a very good teammate and down to earth. Even though he was the biggest name there, his off-the-court and in the locker room actions didn’t show that. I also remember one of our coaches instructed me that my job was get the ball to JJ – usually a good strategy.”
