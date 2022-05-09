 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VHS' Isaac Berry headed to Radford to play baseball

berry

Virginia High pitcher Isaac Berry is 5-4 with a 2.83 ERA this season with 55 strikeouts over 52 innings.

 BHC File Photo

BRISTOL, Va. – Isaac Berry has been the reliable ace of Virginia High’s pitching staff for the last two years, a development Bearcat boss Mark Daniels foretold before his star pupil had even played in a varsity game.

“Since he was in the eighth grade,” Daniels said. “I knew Isaac would be special in this game.”

Berry enjoyed a special moment on Monday afternoon as he revealed that he was joining the baseball program at Radford University as a preferred walk-on during a ceremony in the VHS library.

The school located less than two hours north on Interstate 81 that competes in the NCAA Division I Big South Conference is Berry’s next destination.

“I’ve been going to showcases and stuff ever since I got into high school baseball pretty much,” Berry said. “Radford’s coaches got to see me in some of those. When I talked to [pitching] Coach [Damian] Stambersky and [head] Coach [Karl] Kuhn for the first time a year ago, I figured it might be the opportunity for me. I love it there.”

VHS assistant coach Chandler Davis played in 48 games for the Highlanders from 2015-17 before injuries prematurely ended his career as a catcher.

“He’s been talking to their coaches about me since I was 14-years-old,” Berry said. “I am sure that helped.”

Berry’s work on the mound speaks for itself.

He is 5-4 with a 2.83 ERA this season with 55 strikeouts in 52 innings of work. For his career, the right-hander is 12-5 with one save, a 1.87 ERA and 106 Ks.

Berry plays the outfield when not pitching and has a career batting average of .324.

“He has been the backbone of our program and I am dearly going to miss him, but I’m so excited for him to have an opportunity at the DI level,” Daniels said. “I know his better days are down the road.”

Berry still has plenty of business to take care of at the present as the season enters the stretch run for the Bearcats, who currently sit in second place in the Southwest District. Games with Richlands, John Battle and Marion are on this week’s schedule.

One thing is for certain: Berry relishes the opportunity to take the ball in big games.

“One of the things that Radford really liked was his competitiveness,” Daniels said. “Isaac commands four pitches and is not afraid to attack. He never has highs or lows, is always even-keeled. We know every time he goes on the mound for us we have a chance to win the game.”

For Berry, his sanctuary is on the mound.

“I just love to go out and compete,” Berry said. “I don’t notice the crowd or anything when I play.”

Utility man Tanner Barrs (Abingdon) and infielder David Bryant (Science Hill) are currently on the roster for Radford, which is 13-30 this season.

“I got to talk to [Barrs] when I went up on a visit,” Berry said. “My first high school baseball game, he hit a home run off us and I brought that up to him.”

Berry won’t back down when it’s his turn to take the mound in the Big South Conference.

“I want to play the best competition I possibly can,” Berry said. “That’s a great way to help me develop.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

