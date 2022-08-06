VHS' Brody Jones filling a dual role on the gridiron

BRISTOL, Va. – Brody Jones charted out an ambitious summer plan.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete intended to polish his quarterback skills at various team and individual football camps in preparation for his senior season with the Virginia High Bearcats.

Then something different happened during his first stop at Virginia Tech.

“After I threw two balls, one of the Tech coaches called me over to the sideline and asked if I wanted to play at the school,” Jones said.

Jones offered an eager reply, but there was one major condition.

“The coach told me that Tech wanted me at linebacker instead of quarterback,” Jones said. “I was surprised, but I was fine with it.”

Ever since that day, Jones has focused on the finer points of the inside linebacker position. The grind to shine has included four more camps along with daily workouts.

How much experience did Jones have at linebacker before this summer?

“None,” Jones said. “But I don’t mind the drills and study. I just have to learn the position and keep getting better.”

More potential life-changing news came last Saturday during another camp at Virginia Tech.

“They offered me a chance to join the program as a preferred walk-on,” Jones said. “There were a lot of players there and it was a really neat experience. I never expected to have that opportunity from such a big school.”

Jones has paid his dues on and off the football field. In addition to compiling a 4.1 grade point average, Jones has transformed his body through a relentless workout schedule that includes regular sessions at the Bristol YMCA and VHS weight room.

This success story began when Jones was a skinny 6-1, 170-pound freshman searching for his niche.

Flash forward to the junior season for Jones.

In football, he passed for 24 scores and nearly 1,600 yards as the Bearcats posted an 8-3 record.

Relying on the same package of strength, speed and instincts, Jones then attracted interest from NCAA Division I baseball recruiters for his work as a pitcher and center fielder.

“My main sport growing up was always baseball,” Jones said. “I had no idea that I would reach this level in football, but I just kept working and ran with it.”

Jones will be in the spotlight this fall as the Bearcats adjust to life without versatile playmaker Stevie Thomas.

“Stevie was our main running threat,” Jones said. “We gave him the ball and he just did his thing. We’re looking to spread it around more this season and work on our throwing game. We’ve got the talent to do a bunch of things.”

The top targets at receiver figure to be proven seniors Patrick Poku and Conner Davidson along with newcomer Dante Worley, who was a standout point guard in basketball.

The 5-7, 155-pound Davidson is one of the mentors for Jones at linebacker. A four-year starter who is making the move from safety to outside linebacker, Davidson is one of the hardest hitters on the roster and has battled through various injuries.

“Brody and I have basically been best friends since childhood, so we have great chemistry in sports,” Davidson said. “We lift weights and workout together all year, and we’re both excited about playing as seniors.”

Davidson has been offering pointers to Jones on every topic from technique and stances to reading the quarterback.

“Brody has a lot of potential as a linebacker,” said Davidson, who hopes to study engineering at Virginia Tech. “It will be fun to see what kind of impact he makes.”

The football recruiting mix for Jones also includes VMI and Old Dominion.

For now, Jones just wants to lead the Bearcats to another successful season while finding a comfort zone as a two-way standout. Jones didn’t become a full-time starter at quarterback until last year.

“None of this happened for me overnight,” said Jones, who worked some at cornerback last season. “I’ve never started on offense and defense before, so I do feel some pressure.

“I’ve had most of the summer to work on at linebacker, and I’ve stayed in contact with the coaches at Virginia Tech. I’m still an offensive-minded person, but defense is a big part of my game now and I want to make an impact.”