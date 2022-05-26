VHS boys, girls in Region 2D soccer

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High soccer player Myra Kariuki has a unique secret weapon, and it runs in the family.

The graceful 5-foot-8 junior is the older sister of VHS freshman goalkeeper Tory Kariuki.

“It works out well,” Myra said. “My sister and I practice together, and I put up shots against her. Tory is a good goalie and she’s improving all the time.”

The Kariuki sisters played their roles Thursday as the VHS Bearcats ignored the rain to post a 3-0 shutout over the John Battle Trojans in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs at Sugar Hollow Park.

While Tory earned the shutout with her steady net work, Myra supplied a goal to supplement the two scores from versatile senior Adie Ratcliffe.

“I didn’t really think we would get to play at first because of the rain, but I was happy about it,” Myra said. “The ball moves really fast in these conditions, and we adjusted.”

Speed is the calling card for Myra, who also competes on the VHS basketball team.

“I would say that I’m better in soccer,” Myra said. “I’ve been playing the sport since I was in first grade at the parks and recreation level.”

Robert Kariuki, Myra’s father, is a Bristol minister who moved his family from Kenya to the United States at 19 to attend college.

According to VHS coach Justin Hayden, Myra has improved with each practice.

“Myra is just so smooth in the middle,” Hayden said. “She makes great cuts, moves the ball, and has the ability to break defenders down. Myra just has a better grasp of the game this year and it shows.”

Ratcliffe opened the scoring for VHS with 27 minutes and 52 seconds remaining in the first half.

After Kariuki connected on a difficult loft shot from the side of the net 10 minutes later, Ratcliffe gave VHS its 3-0 margin with 4:24 left in the half.

“I thought it was a solid effort, especially since we were down to about 13 kids today,” Hayden said. “We possessed the ball and put up about 25 shots.”

VHS (14-1-2) will host the winner of the Tazewell at Wise County Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Trojans were unable to recover from their early deficit.

“We struggled in the first half and weren’t able to string passes together, but we played hard in the second half,” Battle junior Taylor Wallace said.

Wallace wasn’t bothered by the persistent showers.

“Honestly, I prefer playing in the rain,” Wallace said. “It’s really fun and I like how the ball slides on the grass.

Battle featured six seniors to go with a large group of underclassmen

Look for Myra Kariuki to test the shot-saving skills of her sister before next week’s match.

“We all have good chemistry on this team, and we want to go deeper in the playoffs this season,” Myra said.

BOYS

Virginia High 4, Union 1

Virginia High’s Patrick Poku is one of the fastest athletes in far Southwest Virginia and the wet field conditions on Thursday failed to slow down the 5-foot-11 junior.

“I just tried to use the rain to my advantage,” Poku said. “I was able to predict where the ball was going and then make my moves.”

Relying on stutter steps, precise ball control, and raw speed, Poku tallied all four goals against Union Bears.

“Patrick is fun to watch,” VHS coach Kevin Wright.

The Bearcats led only 1-0 until Poku gave his team a 2-0 margin with 31:57 left in the match.

After Union junior Christian Fannon scored his 12th goal of the season five minutes later, Poku worked his magic for two more goals.

For the season, Poku has 30 goals and nine assists. Poku also a unique background as he found his passion for soccer by watching his mother compete against male players in their native West African country of Ghana.

The Poku family, including Patrick’s younger brother Prince, moved to the United States in 2017.

“I’ve been playing soccer since I was four, and I learned the basics from my mother who was really good,” Patrick said. “My brother and I work out all the time. I’m more of a chill guy, but my brother is a hard worker who is always pushing me.”

According to Wright, the Poku brothers are already on the radar of multiple college soccer coaches.

“We timed Patrick at 4.35 in the 40-yard dash and he’s just as fast when he has the ball,” Wright. “For a defender, that’s a nightmare.

“Patrick and his brother are hungry. They want to improve, plus bring championship games to our program and succeed in soccer at college.”

Keeper Josh Worley supplied several quality saves for the Bearcats, while Solomen McKenley added an assist.

VHS (12-5-1) will compete against either Gate City or Richlands in the semifinals Tuesday night at the East River Soccer Complex in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Patrick Poku said he will be ready.

“You have to always make improvements and keep striving,” Patrick said. “I’ve got to help my team and be better than my brother. This is a fun time of the season.”

