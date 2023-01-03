 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Tennessee Basketball

Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 8 Vols to rout of Bulldogs

  • 0
Mississippi St Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler shoots a reverse layup past a pair of Mississippi State defenders during the second half of the Volunteers’ 87-53 SEC rout of the Bulldogs on Tuesday in Knoxville, Tenn.

 The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Tennessee beat Mississippi State 87-53 on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) had five players score in double figures as they won for the 24th consecutive time at home, dating to the last game of the 2020-21 season. Julian Phillips scored 11 points and Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic had 10 each.

Tyler Stevenson scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2), who dropped their third straight. Mississippi State’s leading scorer and rebounder, 6-foot-11 Tolu Smith, had a quiet game with nine points and two rebounds.

Tennessee scored the first 16 points of the game, hitting 6 of 8 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers. Mississippi State went the first 6:14 without scoring. The Bulldogs missed all five of their shots and had three turnovers. Tennessee led 46-22 at halftime.

People are also reading…

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Vols had a come-from-behind victory over Ole Miss that may have counted against them. They slipped a spot to No. 8 in this week’s poll, being passed by Alabama. … The Associated Press issued 19 polls in the 2022 calendar year. Tennessee was listed in all of them. Its highest rank was No. 5 in last season’s year-end poll.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: After winning their first 11 games, the Bulldogs were ranked as high as No. 15 in the poll. The Bulldogs have wins over Marquette, Utah and Minnesota. If Mississippi State is going to recover from this skid, it will need Smith to lead the way.

Tennessee: The Vols continue to be patient in terms of the physical readiness of redshirt senior Josiah-Jordan James. Coach Rick Barnes said James is “doing better” as he tries to come back from knee soreness that has caused him to miss eight of the first 13 games. His minutes were limited Tuesday, but he went full speed with a steal and dunk in the first half and finished with eight points.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Hosts rival Ole Miss on Saturday.

Tennessee: At South Carolina on Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Radford sends Maroons to first loss

PREP ROUNDUP: Radford sends Maroons to first loss

Friday was a busy day on the hardwood, led by Radford sending George Wythe to its first loss to the season. Eli McCoy (Eastside), Zac Hall (Chilhowie), Parker Bandy (Honaker), Evan Ramsey (Abingdon) and Levi Crockett (Rural Retreat) led their boys squads to victories. Among the girls standouts were Rayne Hawthorne (Twin Valley), Ansley Trivette (Richlands), Mary Katherine Wilson (Virginia High), Ella Moss (Marion), Brelyn Moore (Rural Retreat) and Lexi Ervin (Gate City). 

ARBY'S CLASSIC: Evans the real deal for North Meck

ARBY'S CLASSIC: Evans the real deal for North Meck

North Mecklenburg High School junior Isaiah Evans is coveted by a slew of major college basketball coaches and praised by talent evaluators near and far.

He certainly lived up to his superstar status on Wednesday night.

Milton, Vols defeat Clemson in Orange Bowl

Milton, Vols defeat Clemson in Orange Bowl

Joe Milton completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Tennessee finished off its best season in more than two decades by topping No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

ARBY'S CLASSIC: Defensive surge powers Vikings past Tabernacle

ARBY'S CLASSIC: Defensive surge powers Vikings past Tabernacle

It’s purely coincidental, but a 45-second partial power outage at Viking Hall during halftime activities occurred just mere minutes following Tennessee High’s first-half, lights-out defensive performance.

Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy (Bahamas) probably has a different theory surrounding those two events.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts