Versatile Moss guides Marion to volleyball win

BRISTOL, Va. – Every school needs an athlete like Ella Moss.

Relying on the same aggressive approach, the junior is a rebounding force in basketball, catcher in softball and middle hitter in volleyball for the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

Tuesday’s Southwest District volleyball match offered an example of that versatility.

The 5-foot-8 Moss delivered 18 kills as Marion stopped the Virginia High Bearcats 25-20, 27-29, 25-13, 25-15 at the Bearcat Den.

“I’m a veteran on the team now and I like that role,” said Moss, a three-year starter. “Playing three sports helps me to keep pushing through and maintain the same mentality for each season.”

Moss closed out the first and fourth set with her consistent serves, but her favorite spot is at the middle.

“I’ve always played the middle hitter position and I love it,” Moss said. “I try to be an all-around player in volleyball. Serving is a strong point, but I can pass and hit too.”

Junior Kursten Thomas added 11 kills for Marion, while sophomore Aubree Whitt (23 assists) and senior Ezrah Pennington (18 digs) also played well.

Marion, which has just three seniors, leads the SWD is with a 4-0 record and is 9-2 overall.

“We graduated six seniors last year, so we have younger kids out there,” Marion coach Amanda Hanshew said. “We’re making progress and trying to take advantage of our opportunities.”

The Bearcats opened leads of 7-3 in the first set, 4-0 in the second set and 4-2 in the third. Behind the offense of Moss and Thomas, Marion rallied each time.

“I was pleased with the finish,” Hanshew said. “At times, I thought we didn’t have the sense of urgency that we needed. We want to host the district tournament, so every point is important in district play.”

Like the other Marion coaches, Hanshew has come to expect intensity and production from Moss.

“Ella is a big part of our team,” Hanshew said. “Last year, we changed our rotation to be able to keep her on the court all the time because she has that power.”

After winning the SWD title last season with a 22-7 record, the Bearcats lost four starters and six seniors.

That inexperience showed at times Tuesday.

“That was a pretty disappointing performance,” VHS coach Ashley Johnson said. “Coming into district play, we should have done better on serve-receive. Our passing was not there and Marion did a good job executing.”

The key veteran for VHS is senior Aidan James, who earned SWD and Region 2D libero of the year MVP honors in 2021.

James supplied 35 digs Tuesday, while junior Ellie Cobb (9 kills), power-hitting sophomore Amelia McKenzie (8 kills) and sophomore Charli Carpenter (21 assists) were the other leaders for the Bearcats.

“We’re a work in progress,” Johnson said. “Our young players have a lot to learn, but they’re coming along and we will just move through it. “

Moss is eager for more action in the middle.

“I watched the other seniors in this program the past two years. I’ve seen a lot, and I’m ready to play a bigger role,” Moss said.