Presented By Cootie Browns

Vander Plas leads No. 13 Virginia past UNC

North Carolina Virginia Basketball

Virginia's Ben Vander Plas dunks the ball against North Carolina during the second half of the Cavaliers' ACC win over the Tar Heels on Tuesday night in Charlottesville, Va. 

 The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ben Vander Plas had 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 13 Virginia used a 17-2 second-half run to rally for a 65-58 victory Tuesday night over North Carolina, which lost leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot to a left ankle injury early in the game.

Reece Beekman scored 13 points and Armaan Franklin had 12 points and nine rebounds as the Cavaliers (12-3) won their eighth straight meeting with the Tar Heels at John Paul Jones Arena. Freshman Isaac McKneely scored 11 for Virginia, going 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Bacot rolled his ankle 1:18 into the game and did not return, but North Carolina went on a 21-5 run in the first half and led by seven points early in the second. Franklin started Virginia's rally with a putback dunk, and Vander Plas also had a putback dunk and a pair of 3s, putting Virginia ahead 52-42 with nine minutes left.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 16 points and Caleb Love and Jalen Washington added 13 each. Washington, a freshman, played 27 minutes in Bacot's absence and matched his season total for field goals with five.

The Tar Heels closed within 58-55 on Love's 3-pointer with 2:47 to go, but McKneely hit a deep 3 in front of the Virginia bench to restore the lead to six. Love made another 3, but Beekman drove an open lane for a dunk, Vander Plas made a steal and dunked, and Kihei Clark forced a turnover to seal it.

Trailing 10-3 after a slow start for both teams, the Tar Heels surged to a 24-15 lead with just under four minutes left in the half. Washington scoring nine in the flurry. Virginia scored 12 of the last 17 points to get within 29-27 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: Justin McCoy, who played two years at Virginia before transferring to North Carolina before last season, was booed when he entered the game. McCoy had been little-used, making only seven appearances and totaling seven points in those games.

Virginia: With the Cavaliers shooting poorly in the first half (9 of 24, 38%), Beekman highlighted his importance with two steals and fast-break layups, and then another steal that led to a two-on-one break with Clark scoring.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: At Louisville on Saturday.

Virginia: At Florida State on Saturday.

